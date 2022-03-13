Actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be honoured with a doctorate, posthumously

The University of Mysuru will honour late actor Puneeth Rajkumar with a doctorate, posthumously. The event will take place on March 22.

The University of Mysuru announces Doctorate to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously. Recognizing the actor's contribution in the field of cinema as well as his philanthropy work, the university had decided to honour him with a doctorate.

The programme will be held on March 22 during its 102nd convocation. Puneet Rajkumar breathed his last in October last year, succumbing to a cardiac arrest.

This is an updating story. More details to follow.