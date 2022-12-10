ABC has discarded the Backstreet Boys holiday special due to rape allegations leveled against Nick Carter

It is indeed upsetting news for avid fans of the iconic boy band Backstreet Boys. According to reports, ABC has firmly decided to cancel and scrap the awaited Backstreet Boys Christmas Special telecast because of learning about the rape allegations against Nick Carter.

It is a common trend for any celebrity musician or star's career being jeopardized temporarily because of allegations related to rape, sexual assault, or other kinds of charges pressed against them. Like we had seen a few months back how Johnny Depp broke his silence against ex-wife Amber Heard's allegations and won the case because of the truth. But Amber Heard's allegations against him caused a lot of damage to his career in Hollywood films as a globally renowned icon. Something of a similar kind has happened here as well.

We all have grown up, listening to iconic songs from Backstreet Boys. Songs like Everybody, As Long As You Love Me, Quit Playin' Games With My Heart, I Want It That Way, and, so on. Our childhood and growing up years were dominated and also defined by these songs. These songs, are a part of our Spotify playlists since they have a deep connection with all of us. The iconic boyband has been together for almost twenty-nine years now. It is one of the very few bands that has garnered a huge global fanbase over the course of years.

In a recent turn of events, according to reports, ABC has decided to cancel the Backstreet Boys Christmas Special holiday telecast. The Christmas special, titled A Very Backstreet Holiday, has been scrapped by ABC due to ongoing rape case allegations against one of the band members, Nick Carter.

According to the latest reports published by a leading global entertainment portal, the broadcasting channel decided to pull the plug from their holiday special after an official lawsuit got filed against the singer for allegedly sexually assaulting 17-year-old years back in 2001. A Very Backstreet Holiday was slated to air on ABC on December 14, 2022, this year.

A 39-year-old woman named Shannon Shay Ruth recently filed a lawsuit against Nick Carter. She filed a rape case against him for allegedly raping her and infecting her with the HPV (Hepatitis Virus) in February 2001. According to the survivor, she clearly mentioned being sexually assaulted, by the Backstreet Boys singer, Nick Carter, when the band performed at a concert in Tacoma, Washington. Shay, who was 17 years old at that time, has also identified herself as an autistic person who is suffering from cerebral palsy.

During the press conference, Shannon Ruth, shared how Nick Carter, who was twenty-one back then, did force himself on her. Despite her pleading and begging him to stop. She later also spilled that because she had been a retarded person, no one would believe her even if she spoke up, the truth about that harrowing incident.

The singer responded to the allegations with an official statement via his attorney. His statement read, "This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue. Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize."