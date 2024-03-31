‘Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life’ box office: Prithviraj's film earns Rs 7.75 crore

Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' garnered a warm reception from audiences. The film, which debuted to immense success, earned Rs 7.75 crore on its third day.

'Aadujeevitham' showed exceptional steadiness on its third day in India. According to early estimates, the film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran grossed Rs. 7.75 crore on Saturday, March 30. This brings its three-day total to Rs 21.6 crore at the Indian box office.



'Aadujeevitham' is a cinematic adaption of Benyamin's famous 2008 Malayalam novel, based on actual events. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer trapped into servitude as a goatherd on a distant farm in Saudi Arabia.

After opening to fantastic reviews and great box office results, the film earned Rs 7.75 crore on its third day, bringing the total to Rs 21.6 crore. Despite stiff competition from Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon's 'Crew', the Malayalam film continues to do well at the box office.



On March 30, 'Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life' got an overall Malayalam occupancy rate of 72.44%.

The film Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul, is based on the novel of the same name. The film follows the journey of Najeeb, who leaves his small-town existence to earn money by working in Saudi Arabia. His expectant wife, Sainu (Amala Paul), has a plan for their future.

AR Rahman was the music director, and Resul Pookutty designed the sound soundtrack. It has been released in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, aside from Malayalam.