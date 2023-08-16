Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Yalla Habibi" song OUT: Watch Mamitha Baiju, Nivin Pauly grooving to beats in "Ramachandra Boss & Co"

    To add excitement, the lyrical video of “Yalla Habibi” song got released by the makers yesterday Aug 15. The teaser of "Ramachandra Boss & Co" by Haneef Adeni was released recently.    by Leona Merlin Antony
         

    "Yalla Habibi" song OUT: Watch Mamitha Baiju, Nivin Pauly grooving to beats in "Ramachandra Boss & Co" LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 2:21 PM IST

    The makers of “Ramachandra Boss & Co” has released the first single of the movie, “Yalla Habibi”. It has crossed 350K views on Youtube and is trending  #7 on the platform. The music is composed and produced by Midhun Mukundan who handled the music department of “Rorschach”. The lyrics are given by Suhail Koya. “Jaathikkathottam” song from the movie “Thanneer Mathan Dinangal” bagged many critical appreciations. The singers are Zia Ul Haq, Vidyaa Prakash, and Midhun Mukundan. Zia Ul Haq is famous for the performance of Sufi songs. 

     

    ALSO READ: ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co' teaser OUT: Witness Nivin Pauly as good thief for palace heist


    The song is very upbeat. The sound design and mixing department has done an amazing job. Mamitha Baiju has done a dance number for the hook of the song which is “Yalla Habibi”. The hook step and the song are definitely going to be in Instagram trending reels. A still has been shown in the video where Mamitha Baiju, Nivin Pauly and Vinay Fort are dancing together. Viewers are hoping there would be a dance scene by the three of them. 


    In spite of being a lyrical video, there is a burst of colours which promises a good visual experience. But still, viewers are waiting for the ultimate experience of the official video. 

    ALSO READ: 'RDX' trailer OUT: Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese create perfect trio (WATCH)


    The movie is about a heist happening in one ‘Amar Palace’ under the leadership of Ramachandra Boss (Nivin Pauly). Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Fort, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, and Jaffer Idukki come in lead roles. The video shows glimpses of behind-the-scenes wherein it introduces us to the cast crew and makers. The movie is directed by Haneef Adeni, this being his second project with Nivin after “Mikhael”. “Ramachandra Boss & Co” is expected to be released this Onam, under the banners of Magic Frames and Pauly Jr. Pictures. 


     

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday, calls him 'Ultimate Lover' MSW

    Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday, calls him 'Ultimate Lover'

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani breaks silence on 'playful' flirting with Elvish Yadav; Know details vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani breaks silence on 'playful' flirting with Elvish Yadav; Know details

    Nick Jonas falls during concert in Boston; his reaction post accident wins hearts MSW

    Nick Jonas falls during concert in Boston; his reaction post accident wins hearts

    Alia Bhatt erupts fury among netizens as she reveals husband Ranbir Kapoor tells her to 'wipe off' lipstick vma

    Alia Bhatt erupts fury among netizens as she reveals husband Ranbir Kapoor tells her to 'wipe off' lipstick

    Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni share glimpse of their daughter on Independence Day; SEE Viral Photo MSW

    Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni share glimpse of their daughter on Independence Day; SEE Viral Photo

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Blasters' Pritam Kotal credits ISL for fostering fearlessness and forming a resilient Indian team snt

    Kerala Blasters' Pritam Kotal credits ISL for fostering fearlessness and forming a resilient Indian team

    Are 'Bombay Boys' making a 'ghar wapsi' to Congress?

    Are 'Bombay Boys' making a 'ghar wapsi' to Congress?

    Supreme Court stays demolition drive against illegal constructions near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura AJR

    Supreme Court stays demolition drive against illegal constructions near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura

    Apple AirPods likely to be manufactured at Foxconn Hyderabad factory Report gcw

    Apple AirPods likely to be manufactured at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory: Report

    Boeing starts constructing 6 Apache attack helicopters for Indian Army

    Boeing starts constructing 6 Apache attack helicopters for Indian Army

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon