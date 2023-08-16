"Yalla Habibi" song OUT: Watch Mamitha Baiju, Nivin Pauly grooving to beats in "Ramachandra Boss & Co"

To add excitement, the lyrical video of “Yalla Habibi” song got released by the makers yesterday Aug 15. The teaser of "Ramachandra Boss & Co" by Haneef Adeni was released recently. by Leona Merlin Antony

The makers of “Ramachandra Boss & Co” has released the first single of the movie, “Yalla Habibi”. It has crossed 350K views on Youtube and is trending #7 on the platform. The music is composed and produced by Midhun Mukundan who handled the music department of “Rorschach”. The lyrics are given by Suhail Koya. “Jaathikkathottam” song from the movie “Thanneer Mathan Dinangal” bagged many critical appreciations. The singers are Zia Ul Haq, Vidyaa Prakash, and Midhun Mukundan. Zia Ul Haq is famous for the performance of Sufi songs.

ALSO READ: ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co' teaser OUT: Witness Nivin Pauly as good thief for palace heist



The song is very upbeat. The sound design and mixing department has done an amazing job. Mamitha Baiju has done a dance number for the hook of the song which is “Yalla Habibi”. The hook step and the song are definitely going to be in Instagram trending reels. A still has been shown in the video where Mamitha Baiju, Nivin Pauly and Vinay Fort are dancing together. Viewers are hoping there would be a dance scene by the three of them.



In spite of being a lyrical video, there is a burst of colours which promises a good visual experience. But still, viewers are waiting for the ultimate experience of the official video.

ALSO READ: 'RDX' trailer OUT: Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese create perfect trio (WATCH)



The movie is about a heist happening in one ‘Amar Palace’ under the leadership of Ramachandra Boss (Nivin Pauly). Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Fort, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, and Jaffer Idukki come in lead roles. The video shows glimpses of behind-the-scenes wherein it introduces us to the cast crew and makers. The movie is directed by Haneef Adeni, this being his second project with Nivin after “Mikhael”. “Ramachandra Boss & Co” is expected to be released this Onam, under the banners of Magic Frames and Pauly Jr. Pictures.



