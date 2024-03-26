'Thandel': Naga Chaitanya sheds light on real-life Incident about fishermen from Srikulam

In a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya opened up about the movie 'Thandel', shedding light on its intriguing storyline and the characters portrayed by himself and co-star Sai Pallavi. Naga Chaitanya currently immersed in the filming process under the direction of Chandoo Mondeti delved into the essence of 'Thandel'. He disclosed that the film draws inspiration from a poignant incident that unfolded in 2018 involving fishermen hailing from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

Recounting the event he explained how these fishermen accustomed to voyaging from Gujarat for their fishing expeditions inadvertently drifted into the territorial waters of Pakistan leading to their apprehension. The story of 'Thandel' is deeply rooted in these real-life experiences Chaitanya remarked. He expressed his admiration for the resilience exhibited by these individuals during their ordeal spending over a year and a half incarcerated in a foreign land. Emphasizing the authenticity of the narrative, he revealed having personally met with the fishermen to grasp the depth of their trials stating "Their journey, their struggles, and their eventual triumph serve as the heart of our film."

Moreover, Chaitanya revealed that the film encapsulates a genuine love story inspired by one of the fishermen's romantic escapades. "The romance depicted in 'Thandel' is not mere fiction; it is a testament to the power of love amidst adversity," he asserted. He shared how the real-life couple, whose love story serves as a cornerstone of the film have since tied the knot. He commended the unwavering support of the wife in advocating for her husband and fellow fishermen ultimately facilitating their return to Indian soil.

About 'Thandel'

'Thandel' marks Chaitanya's third collaboration with director Chandoo Mondeti and his second venture alongside Sai Pallavi following their previous collaboration in 'Love Story'. Presented by Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts and produced by Bunny Vasu, the film boasts a team with Devi Sri Prasad composing the music and Shamdat handling the cinematography.