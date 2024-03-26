WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha play Holi with neighbours

A video of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha celebrating Holi with their neighbours has gone viral and is winning hearts on the internet.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been enjoying parenthood since the birth of their daughter Raha in November 2022. Raha won over the internet after their parents revealed her face to the world over the Christmas season. The internet recently received a wonderful video of the family celebrating Holi with their neighbours. The video of the same has gone viral which shows Alia and Ranbir putting colours but Raha decides not to.

Professional front

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' and according to reports, Janhvi Kapoor will play Sita. He will also be seen in the second installment of the 'Brahmastra' trilogy, titled 'Dev', which will be released in 2026.

Alia Bhatt will be seen in the film 'Jigra' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.