Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Video and Photos: Rajinikanth celebrates Holi with family in Chennai

    Superstar Rajinikanth spent Holi 2024 with his daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya and his grandkids. It was also the day that legendary filmmaker K Balachander recast Shivaji Rao Gaikwad as Rajinikanth.
     

    Video and Photos: Rajinikanth celebrates Holi with family in Chennai RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    Superstar Rajinikanth spent Holi 2024 with his wife, Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, and grandkids. Their Holi celebration took held at their Poes Garden residence in Chennai. Holi is very significant for Rajinikanth's family since it was the day that legendary filmmaker K Balachander rechristened Shivaji Rao Gaikwad as Rajinikanth after he made his acting debut with 'Apoorva Ragangal' in 1975. 

    Aishwarya uploaded a snapshot from the party, mentioning how she missed Balachander thatha (grandfather in English) on this important day.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Rocky expelled from Mohanlal's show for assaulting Sijo

    Sharing the photo from their celebration, Aishwarya Rajinikanth wrote, "Happy “Rajinikanth”Day Shivaji Rao #holi #appa remembering #Balachander thatha #gratefuleveryday (sic)." We can also see Rajinikanth's grandchildren in the photo.

    Soundarya Rajinikanth also shared a glimpse of their celebration. The photo shows Soundarya, her husband Vishagan, and their sons Ved and Veer, along with Latha Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rajinikanth posing for the camera.

    She captioned the photo, "Happy holi (sic)," with heart and hug emojis.

    Rajinikanth was born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad in Bengaluru. He worked as a conductor in Bengaluru before moving to Chennai to pursue his passion for performing. He made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander's 'Apoorva Ragangal', in which he costarred with Kamal Haasan. Rajinikanth rose to prominence in Indian film as time passed. Today, he is one of the country's most recognised actors.

    Also Read: Holi 2024: Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar host party for friends and family- see photos

    Rajinikanth's most recent film was 'Jailer', directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film grossed over Rs 600 crore globally. He is now filming for filmmaker TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan', which is set to be released in theatres later this year. The film, which has a powerful message, is nearing completion.

    Rajinikanth will begin filming for filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Thalaivar 171' following 'Vettaiyan'. The film is set to be released in June.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmine, Gabri in nomination list; who will leave the show this week? rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmine, Gabri in nomination list; who will leave the show this week?

    Varun Dhawan gets ANGRY after dog kicked by IPL 2024 authorities during MI vs GT match RBA

    Varun Dhawan gets ANGRY after dog kicked by IPL 2024 authorities during MI vs GT match-WATCH

    Bachchans Holi party photos: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya's photos go viral RBA

    Bachchans Holi party photos: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya's photos go viral

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie celebrate Holi with family at pool side Party in Noida RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie celebrate Holi with family at pool side Party in Noida

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Rocky expelled from Mohanlal's show for assaulting Sijo rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Rocky expelled from Mohanlal's show for assaulting Sijo

    Recent Stories

    Adani Group's APSEZ seals deal to acquire major stake in Gopalpur Port for Rs 3,080 crore

    Adani Group's APSEZ seals deal to acquire 95% stake in Gopalpur Port for Rs 3,080 crore

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 408 March 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 408 March 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmine, Gabri in nomination list; who will leave the show this week? rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmine, Gabri in nomination list; who will leave the show this week?

    Bengaluru authorities crackdown on fake GST scam in Chickpet, Avenue road; How to check authenticity of bills? vkp

    Bengaluru authorities crackdown on fake GST scam in Chickpet, Avenue road; How to check authenticity of bills?

    Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96 Results on Wednesday, March 27: Check prize structure, ticket cost and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96 Results on Wednesday, March 27: Check prize structure, ticket cost and more

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon