Video and Photos: Rajinikanth celebrates Holi with family in Chennai

Superstar Rajinikanth spent Holi 2024 with his wife, Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, and grandkids. Their Holi celebration took held at their Poes Garden residence in Chennai. Holi is very significant for Rajinikanth's family since it was the day that legendary filmmaker K Balachander rechristened Shivaji Rao Gaikwad as Rajinikanth after he made his acting debut with 'Apoorva Ragangal' in 1975.

Aishwarya uploaded a snapshot from the party, mentioning how she missed Balachander thatha (grandfather in English) on this important day.

Sharing the photo from their celebration, Aishwarya Rajinikanth wrote, "Happy “Rajinikanth”Day Shivaji Rao #holi #appa remembering #Balachander thatha #gratefuleveryday (sic)." We can also see Rajinikanth's grandchildren in the photo.

Soundarya Rajinikanth also shared a glimpse of their celebration. The photo shows Soundarya, her husband Vishagan, and their sons Ved and Veer, along with Latha Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rajinikanth posing for the camera.

She captioned the photo, "Happy holi (sic)," with heart and hug emojis.

Rajinikanth was born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad in Bengaluru. He worked as a conductor in Bengaluru before moving to Chennai to pursue his passion for performing. He made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander's 'Apoorva Ragangal', in which he costarred with Kamal Haasan. Rajinikanth rose to prominence in Indian film as time passed. Today, he is one of the country's most recognised actors.

Rajinikanth's most recent film was 'Jailer', directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film grossed over Rs 600 crore globally. He is now filming for filmmaker TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan', which is set to be released in theatres later this year. The film, which has a powerful message, is nearing completion.

Rajinikanth will begin filming for filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Thalaivar 171' following 'Vettaiyan'. The film is set to be released in June.