    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' screening: Jaya Bachchan disciplines paparazzi to lower their voice

    Jaya Bachchan's strict stance on bad etiquette was evident at the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' screening yesterday when she disciplined a group of paparazzi who were shouting at her. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

    Jaya Bachchan is known for her strict stance on bad etiquette, particularly when it comes to dealing with the paparazzi. At the screening of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' in Mumbai on July 25, she lost her cool as photographers repeatedly called out her name. Her notorious temper has led to several instances where she lashed out at people trying to take pictures of her. Jaya doesn't hesitate to 'discipline' those she deems at fault, making it clear that she expects respect and proper behavior from others, especially in public events and gatherings.

    What did Jaya Bachchan do?

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Rehearses Bangla but forgets lines on stage, looks at Ranveer Singh for help

    Jaya Bachchan, known for her low tolerance for paparazzi, lost her cool at the screening of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' on July 25. Attending the event with Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, she looked elegant in an ethnic outfit. However, as photographers called out to her while entering the venue, she became irked by their shouting. She disciplines them saying, 'I am not deaf. Chilao maat, aaram se baat karo (Don’t shout, talk softly).”

    See video:

    About 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    Directed by Karan Johar, the film'd story is about Rocky, played by Ranveer Singh, a vibrant and flamboyant young man who falls head over heels for the intelligent and attractive Rani, portrayed by Alia Bhatt. As they belong to contrasting backgrounds, the couple decides to live with each other's families before tying the knot.  Jaya Bachchan will play the role of Dhanlakshmi, a stern matriarch in the film. Apart from her, the movie features other esteemed actors including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Ronit Roy, and Tota Roy Chowdhury, among others, adding to the film's star power. The film will release in theatres this Friday, July 28.

    ALSO READ: Jaya Bachchan's Angry look on 'Dhindhora Baje Re' has Twitter users cracking jokes

