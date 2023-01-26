Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'My Peddanna. Proud': SS Rajamouli shares heartfelt note for MM Keeravani winning Padma Shri Award

    MM Keeravani got awarded the fourth highest civilian award, the Padmashri Award, and the noted director SS Rajamouli feels elated for his elder brother.

    'My Peddanna. Proud': SS Rajamouli shares heartfelt note for MM Keeravani winning Padma Shri Award vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

    While RRR created a new benchmark with the Golden Globes win, Critics Choice Awards, and Oscars 2023 nominations, MM Keeravani got awarded the fourth highest civilian Padmashri Award, and the noted director SS Rajamouli feels elated for his elder brother.

    After winning at Golden Globes, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani has bagged a Padma Shri award for the globally acclaimed pan-Indian hit film RRR song. Now the noted RRR director SS Rajamouli has penned the sweetest note with a heartfelt wish for him. He said that he felt so proud of this recognition. He added that it got overdue for a long time now.

    ALSO READ: Is Kantara star Rishab Shetty marking his debut in Malayalam industry? Here's what we know

    Director SS Rajamouli took to his official Twitter handle three hours back. He posted an adorable picture of himself with MM Keeravani, who is sitting on a chair while he is sitting down. MM Keeravani has a violin in his hand. Rajamouli and MM Keeravani looked immaculate and smartly dressed in a black and white outfit. The picture is unmissable.

    SS Rajamouli started his note by mentioning that in the list of all his other fans, this recognition was something he deserved. It was long overdue. He wrote, "Like many of your fans feel, this recognition was long over due."

    He also wrote, "But, as you say, the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts." It means that SS Rajamouli felt really proud and happy for his elder brother-like figure MM Keeravani winning the Padma Shri Award for the RRR song Naatu Naatu and the universe has its own ways of rewarding a person's sheer hardwork and efforts.  Rajamouli concluded his note by writing, "If I can talk back to universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu."

    In the following tweet, hailing MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli mentioned, "MY PEDDANNA. MM KEERAVAANI. RECIPIENT OF PADMA SHRI AWARD. PROUD!!!."

    "Like AR Rehman said, Keeravani garu, is highly underrated. Strange when he thought it is time to retire, that is when exactly his time started that is receiving the appreciation for his work. In fact, he got more renowned with Annamayya itself. It is just a fact that this appreciation is late," said a fan.

    ALSO READ: Republic Day: From RRR to Mission Majnu, iconic Bollywood films which celebrate patriotic spirit

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Kantara star Rishab Shetty marking his debut in Malayalam industry? Here's what we know vma

    Is Kantara star Rishab Shetty marking his debut in Malayalam industry? Here's what we know

    Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh's comeback breaks records, garners 54 crores on opening day vma

    Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh's comeback breaks records, garners 54 crores on opening day

    Exclusive 'Lock Upp' fame Anjali Arora recalls her school days memories of Republic Day 2023 RBA

    Exclusive: 'Lock Upp' fame Anjali Arora recalls her school days memories of Republic Day

    'Proud mother of sweet daughter': Isha Koppikar on National Girl Child Day vma

    'Proud mother of sweet daughter': Isha Koppikar on National Girl Child Day

    'My daughters are blessing': Chahatt Khanna on feeling blessed with her girls this national girl child day vma

    'Feeling blessed with my daughters': Chahatt Khanna on National Girl Child Day

    Recent Stories

    Watch US embassy shares melodious rendition of Vande Mataram to mark India's 74th Republic Day - adt

    Watch: US embassy shares melodious rendition of Vande Mataram to mark India's 74th Republic Day

    Government expresses unhappiness with wrestlers manners, doubtful to reconstitute oversight committee-ayh

    Government expresses unhappiness with wrestlers' manners, doubtful to reconstitute oversight committee

    Noise Buds Combat gaming TWS launched in India From price to specs know it all gcw

    Noise Buds Combat gaming TWS launched in India: From price to specs, know it all

    Womens Premier League, WPL 2023: This marks the start of an era - Overseas cricketers excited as tournament takes shape-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'This marks the start of an era' - Overseas cricketers excited as tournament takes shape

    Is Kantara star Rishab Shetty marking his debut in Malayalam industry? Here's what we know vma

    Is Kantara star Rishab Shetty marking his debut in Malayalam industry? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon