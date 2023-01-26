'My Peddanna. Proud': SS Rajamouli shares heartfelt note for MM Keeravani winning Padma Shri Award

MM Keeravani got awarded the fourth highest civilian award, the Padmashri Award, and the noted director SS Rajamouli feels elated for his elder brother.

While RRR created a new benchmark with the Golden Globes win, Critics Choice Awards, and Oscars 2023 nominations, MM Keeravani got awarded the fourth highest civilian Padmashri Award, and the noted director SS Rajamouli feels elated for his elder brother.

After winning at Golden Globes, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani has bagged a Padma Shri award for the globally acclaimed pan-Indian hit film RRR song. Now the noted RRR director SS Rajamouli has penned the sweetest note with a heartfelt wish for him. He said that he felt so proud of this recognition. He added that it got overdue for a long time now.

Director SS Rajamouli took to his official Twitter handle three hours back. He posted an adorable picture of himself with MM Keeravani, who is sitting on a chair while he is sitting down. MM Keeravani has a violin in his hand. Rajamouli and MM Keeravani looked immaculate and smartly dressed in a black and white outfit. The picture is unmissable.

SS Rajamouli started his note by mentioning that in the list of all his other fans, this recognition was something he deserved. It was long overdue. He wrote, "Like many of your fans feel, this recognition was long over due."

He also wrote, "But, as you say, the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts." It means that SS Rajamouli felt really proud and happy for his elder brother-like figure MM Keeravani winning the Padma Shri Award for the RRR song Naatu Naatu and the universe has its own ways of rewarding a person's sheer hardwork and efforts. Rajamouli concluded his note by writing, "If I can talk back to universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu."

In the following tweet, hailing MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli mentioned, "MY PEDDANNA. MM KEERAVAANI. RECIPIENT OF PADMA SHRI AWARD. PROUD!!!."

"Like AR Rehman said, Keeravani garu, is highly underrated. Strange when he thought it is time to retire, that is when exactly his time started that is receiving the appreciation for his work. In fact, he got more renowned with Annamayya itself. It is just a fact that this appreciation is late," said a fan.

