Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tina Dattaa eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, fans threaten makers to stop watching the reality show

    While every day, equations are constantly transforming in the house because of Bigg Boss, playing games with the contestants. The news of Tina Dattaa's eviction from Bigg Boss 16 has not settled well with her fans. They have taken to social media and threatened to stop watching the show.

    Tina Dattaa eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, fans threaten makers to stop watching the reality show vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 1:01 PM IST

    We all know that one of Indian television's most popular and controversial reality show is Bigg Boss. Since its inception, the show has been loved by audiences because it brings in a balance of controversies, masala, entertainment, love angles, love triangles, changing equations, new friendships, friends turning enemies, and so on. Coupled with spiciness and fireworks, the housemates arguing and lashing out against each other, shows audiences and ardent Bigg Boss fanatics the unseen, vulnerable and unfiltered version of their favorite television stars who all are a part of the show.

    ALSO READ: Sreejita De re-enacts how Tina Dutta hugs Shalin when the camera is on them, making audiences go ROFL

    Speaking about the love angles within the show, Priyanka and Ankit's growing friendship and blooming love story with one another is getting love from fans and audiences. Whereas all have, hated Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dattaa's fake love angle in the show. Tina has always been on radar of the audiences and ardent BB fans from day one.

    It is true that she and Shalin tried a lot to character assassinate Sumbul Touqueer Khan constantly. It has created a lot of problems among their parents in the show. They all had a heated showdown with each other outside the house related to the same.

    Tina Dattaa has gotten ousted from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. The actress, is among the popular contestants on the show. She has gotten evicted from the show, because of less votes. The claims of her eviction surfaced after popular Bigg Boss updates handle called The Khabri, posted a tweet. Their tweet confirmed that Tina is the contestant who has gotten ousted. The tweet read, "Exclusive and Confirmed #BiggBoss16. #TinaDutta has been ELIMINATED from the house." Soon, several other Bigg Boss update handles shared the same news. While the makers are yet to open up and address the rumours, heartbroken and angry fans have threatened to stop watching the show if this news is real. Fans have reacted to the same on Twitter. "#TinaDatta is evicted?? what no way dude ? what's the point of bringing sreejita then ? uska aadha content evict kr diya! & she was providing acha khasa content then too?unstan over tina NEVER," said a fan. "If #TinaDatta Evicted then by by #BiggBoss And show trp again low marks my word @ColorsTV," said another fan. "Totally shocked hearing about Tina evicted. Not a fan of her but she was a finalist material. Deserved to be in top 3. The show revolved around her last 2 months. #BiggBoss16 #TinaDatta," a fan added.

    ALSO READ: Actress Himanshi Khurana opens up about her encounter with depression after Big Boss 13

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2022, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 16: "You can't scare Priyanka with judgment, she's fearless" says Shruti Sharma vma

    Bigg Boss 16: "You can't scare Priyanka with judgment, she's fearless" says Shruti Sharma

    Actress Himanshi Khurana opens up about her encounter with depression after Big Boss 13 vma

    Actress Himanshi Khurana opens up about her encounter with depression after Big Boss 13

    Sreejita De re-enacts how Tina Dutta hugs Shalin when the camera is on them, making audiences go ROFL vma

    Sreejita De re-enacts how Tina Dutta hugs Shalin when the camera is on them, making audiences go ROFL

    Salman Khan furious over Sumbul Taukeer; says she's 'obsessed' with Shalin Bhanot drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan furious over Sumbul Taukeer; says she's 'obsessed' with Shalin Bhanot

    Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is in depression? drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is in depression?

    Recent Stories

    White House urged to translate Joe Biden's speeches in Hindi, other Asian languages: Report

    White House urged to translate Joe Biden's speeches in Hindi, other Asian languages: Report

    Women take Twitter to court claim Elon Musk layoffs unfairly targeted female staff gcw

    Women take Twitter to court, claim Elon Musk layoffs unfairly targeted female staff

    Cannot share details in public Supreme Court dismiss details of Judges appointment meet AJR

    'Cannot share details in public': Supreme Court dismiss details of Judges' appointment meet

    Hrithik Roshan meets Jackie Chan at the Red Sea Film Festival; actor looked dapper-see pics RBA

    Hrithik Roshan meets Jackie Chan at the Red Sea Film Festival; actor looked dapper-see pics

    Leaked audio proves Imran Khan wanted to sell expensive watches wife called dealer Report gcw

    Leaked audio proves Imran Khan wanted to sell expensive watches; wife called dealer: Report

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon