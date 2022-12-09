Tina Dattaa eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, fans threaten makers to stop watching the reality show

While every day, equations are constantly transforming in the house because of Bigg Boss, playing games with the contestants. The news of Tina Dattaa's eviction from Bigg Boss 16 has not settled well with her fans. They have taken to social media and threatened to stop watching the show.

We all know that one of Indian television's most popular and controversial reality show is Bigg Boss. Since its inception, the show has been loved by audiences because it brings in a balance of controversies, masala, entertainment, love angles, love triangles, changing equations, new friendships, friends turning enemies, and so on. Coupled with spiciness and fireworks, the housemates arguing and lashing out against each other, shows audiences and ardent Bigg Boss fanatics the unseen, vulnerable and unfiltered version of their favorite television stars who all are a part of the show.

Speaking about the love angles within the show, Priyanka and Ankit's growing friendship and blooming love story with one another is getting love from fans and audiences. Whereas all have, hated Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dattaa's fake love angle in the show. Tina has always been on radar of the audiences and ardent BB fans from day one.

It is true that she and Shalin tried a lot to character assassinate Sumbul Touqueer Khan constantly. It has created a lot of problems among their parents in the show. They all had a heated showdown with each other outside the house related to the same.

Tina Dattaa has gotten ousted from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. The actress, is among the popular contestants on the show. She has gotten evicted from the show, because of less votes. The claims of her eviction surfaced after popular Bigg Boss updates handle called The Khabri, posted a tweet. Their tweet confirmed that Tina is the contestant who has gotten ousted. The tweet read, "Exclusive and Confirmed #BiggBoss16. #TinaDutta has been ELIMINATED from the house." Soon, several other Bigg Boss update handles shared the same news. While the makers are yet to open up and address the rumours, heartbroken and angry fans have threatened to stop watching the show if this news is real. Fans have reacted to the same on Twitter. "#TinaDatta is evicted?? what no way dude ? what's the point of bringing sreejita then ? uska aadha content evict kr diya! & she was providing acha khasa content then too?unstan over tina NEVER," said a fan. "If #TinaDatta Evicted then by by #BiggBoss And show trp again low marks my word @ColorsTV," said another fan. "Totally shocked hearing about Tina evicted. Not a fan of her but she was a finalist material. Deserved to be in top 3. The show revolved around her last 2 months. #BiggBoss16 #TinaDatta," a fan added.

