'Bramayugam’ first-look poster OUT: Shooting commences, shares Mammootty on social media

Mammootty is starring in the chilling horror movie ‘Bramayugam’. The tagline for the title goes as ‘The Age of Madness’. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the poster for the movie was shared by Mammootty on social media today. It will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu languages. The movie will however be released in 2024. It is produced under the banner of Night Shift Studios and YNot Studios.

Mammootty shared the exciting news on Twitter. To quote, “#Bramayugam - My next, shoot commences today! Written & Directed by #RahulSadasivan Produced by @chakdyn@sash041075 Banner @allnightshifts @StudiosYNot”

The captivating black-and-white poster has a very spooky look which guarantees that the viewers are in for a treat. It shows a haunted ‘Tharavaad’ (an ancestral residence), which is usually used for the horror mood in films. While looking closely at the sky, you can see many figures, probably ghosts, lurking around. A person is standing right in front of the house, holding a fire torch.

‘Aparijithan’, and ‘The Priest’, are horror movies in which Mammootty has been a part. His performance in these movies states that he is well-built for the horror genre.

About one hour ago, Mammootty again shared quoting, “#Bramayugam Pooja” on Twitter with photos of the cast crew and makers. Mammooty wore an off-white printed shirt and a white dhoti in which he look casual and cool as usual. The puja ceremony was conducted as mentioned and filmmaker B Unnikrishnan, producer Anto Joseph, actors Sidharth Bharathan, Arjun Ashokan, and Amalda Liz participated in it.

Rahul Sadasivan, writer and director of the film, expresses how grateful he is, to be doing this project with Mammootty. Rahul also shared that the movie is rooted in the dark ages of Kerala to create an immersive film experience. He has a knack for horror films which has been proved by his directorial ‘Bhoothakalan’. Revathy’s performance in the movie made her receive the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress for the film.

