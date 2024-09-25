Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP SHOCKER! 38-year-old man sentenced to life for raping his elderly mother

    A 38-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 60-year-old mother. Despite lack of physical evidence and accused's claims of innocence, the fast-track court found him guilty, citing that no mother would falsely accuse her son for material gain

    UP SHOCKER! 38-year-old man sentenced to life for raping elderly mother
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 1:04 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    In a shocking case, a 38-year-old man from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 60-year-old mother. The horrific incident occurred on January 16 last year, when the man took his mother to a field to collect fodder and sexually assaulted her.

    Also Read: UP teacher threatens to fail Class 6 student, tries to rape her; thrashed after locals catch him (WATCH)

    The victim's son, the complainant, reported the crime to the police, leading to the man's arrest. During the trial, the woman recounted the traumatic experience, stating that her son gagged her, raped her, and threatened to kill her if she spoke out. The woman's husband had died 10 years back.

    "This rape case was registered about one-and-a-half years back. A woman accused her son of rape. Police had registered an FIR under relevant sections. The accused's brother was the complainant. A fast-track court has sentenced the convict to life imprisonment and fined him Rs 51,000," Rohit Mishra, Bulandshahr rural police chief, said.

    "I folded my hands and pleaded with him, but he raped me. I kept saying I was an old woman. I lost consciousness. When I regained it, he threatened to kill me if I told anyone about the incident. He also asked me to sleep with him every night. Somehow I came home and told my niece and son (the complainant)," the court order quoted the mother.

    Although the medical examination found no physical evidence of injury, the court ruled that the absence of physical trauma does not discredit the victim's testimony.

    Despite the accused claiming innocence and alleging a property dispute, the fast-track court found him guilty of rape and criminal intimidation. The court noted that no mother would falsely accuse her son of rape for material gain.

    Also Read: Bengaluru man arrested for torching 3 bikes out of frustration over not owning Royal Enfield

