T20 World Cup 2024 champions' flight gets water cannon salute at Mumbai airport; WATCH viral video

The euphoria surrounding India’s triumphant return in the T20 World Cup 2024 reached new heights on Thursday as the victorious cricket team landed in Mumbai to a spectacular water cannon salute at the airport. The celebratory moment, captured on video, quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The delay in the team’s arrival from New Delhi, where they met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, pushed back the scheduled start of their victory parade along Marine Drive. Originally planned to commence at 5:00 pm, the parade from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) to Wankhede Stadium was delayed due to logistical reasons.

Thousands of enthusiastic fans had gathered at Wankhede Stadium, reminiscing the electric atmosphere reminiscent of India's last ODI World Cup triumph in 2011. The stands overflowed with supporters eagerly awaiting the arrival of captain Rohit Sharma and his victorious squad.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup-winning team at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The Prime Minister engaged in a heartfelt conversation with the players, reminiscing about their triumphant journey through the tournament held in the USA and the Caribbean.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team landed in Delhi amidst fervent excitement, proceeding directly to the Prime Minister's residence for a hearty breakfast. Engaging in nearly two hours of conversation, the squad celebrated their triumph in securing India's second T20 world title.

Their victory, achieved last Saturday with a nail-biting 7-run win over South Africa in the final, marked an end to an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy. India's previous ICC titles include the 2013 Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, with earlier World Cup triumphs in 1983 (ODI), 2007 (T20), and 2011 (ODI).

