Warne suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia; bloodstains found in villa

Thai police continues to investigate Shane Warne’s death. They have confirmed that he suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia, while bloodstains have been found in his room.

Australian spin legend Shane Warne’s unfortunate demise has ruffled the entire cricketing world. He happened to be holidaying in Thailand at the time of his death. As Thai Police investigates his cessation, they have confirmed that he was suffering from chest pains before he had left Australia, strengthening the cause of his passing away through a suspected heart attack.

“He [Warne] had asthma and had seen a doctor about his heart. We learned from his family that he had experienced chest pains when he was back home in his country,” said Bo Phut police station’s superintendent, Yuttana Sirisombat, to the reporters, reports Reuters.

Warne’s manager James Erskine told Fox Cricket, “They were going to have a drink...or go and meet someone to go out and have a drink at 5 pm, and Neo knocked on his door at 5.15 pm because Warnie is always on time. He went in there and then realised something was wrong. And, he turned him over and gave him CPR and mouth-to-mouth, which lasted about 20 minutes and then the ambulance came.”

On the other hand, a report from Sky News states that investigators found bloodstains on the floor and bath towels in the room of the Koh Samui island villa where Warne was holidaying. Also, Erksine told Weekend Today that he was consuming only fluids for the past 14 days while he was regular at it. However, he was unaware of Warne’s heart issues.

Also, former Australian Ian Healy told The Today Show, “An early passing didn’t surprise me for Warnie. He didn’t look after his body that well. He yo-yoed up and down. He didn’t put much sunscreen on. I thought it would have become skin issues for him over time, but not at 52. And, he would have been full of beans right to the end, I bet.”

In the meantime, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed that Warne’s family had accepted the offer of a state funeral. “I’ve spoken with the Warne family again today, and they have accepted my offer of a State Funeral to remember Shane. It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country. Details will be finalised in the coming days,” he tweeted.