Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RIP Shane Warne: Spin legend's final moments in Thailand revealed

    Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne passed away on Friday of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52, sending shockwaves across the cricketing community.

    RIP Shane Warne: Spin legend's final moments in Thailand revealed (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thailand, First Published Mar 5, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne passed away on Friday of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 in Koh Samui, Thailand, while on holiday. Even as tributes continue to pour for the spin legend, Warne's manager James Erskine has revealed what transpired in the final moments before the tragic incident.

    In a Fox Sport special titled Remembering Shane Warne, Erskine said the spin great was discovered unconscious by his friend Andrew Neophitou, an executive producer on his recently released documentary, Shane, who had gone to Warne's Thailand hotel room before a planned dinner.

    Also read: Cheers Mate! Fans honour Shane Warne with flowers, beers, meat pie and more

    The 52-year-old was found unconscious with the historic first Test match between Australia and Pakistan at Rawalpindi playing on the television. Neophitou frantically began performing CPR on Warne before an ambulance arrived. The legendary cricketer, a father of three, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Thai International Hospital.

    Erskine said the group were due to go for drinks at 5 pm when Andrew knocked on his door and realised "something was wrong". Warne's manager added, "He (Andrew) went in there and said 'come on, you're going to be late' and then realised something was wrong. And he turned him over and gave him CPR and mouth to mouth, which lasted about 20 minutes and then the ambulance came."

    "They took him to the hospital, which was about a 20-minute drive and I got a phone call about 45 minutes later saying he was pronounced dead," Erskine told Fox Sports.

    James explained Warne, who "hadn't been drinking", was "having a lie down" when he was discovered with no heartbeat.

    He added, "He doesn't drink, never took drugs, ever. He hated drugs, so nothing untoward. He was going to do the things he liked doing. He was going to play in one or two poker competitions, play a lot of golf, be with his kids, that was about it; [to] have time to himself."

    Erskine's comments came after Australian officials arrived in Koh Samui to begin the process of repatriating the cricketer's body back to Melbourne. PM Scott Morrison confirmed Warne's family had been offered a state funeral. Meanwhile, the Thai police today confirmed that no foul play was suspected at the scene based on their investigation.

    Warne's three kids - Brooke, Summer and Jackson - were shattered by the news of their father's death as tributes continued to roll in from all walks of life.

    Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger labelled the Australian the 'greatest spin bowler ever', while musician Ed Sheeran said he would bloody miss' his 'amazing friend'.  

    Victorian Premier Dan Andrews confirmed the MCG's Great Southern Stand would be renamed the SK Warne Stand as a 'permanent tribute to an amazing Victorian.' 

    Also read: MCG's Great Southern Stand to be named after him

    Meanwhile, Australian captain Pat Cummins also delivered a moving video tribute after the tragic news was confirmed. "We are all numbed by the news. Shane was a once-in-a-century cricketer, and his achievements will stand for all time, but apart from the wickets he took and the games he helped Australia win, what he did was draw so many people to the sport," he said.

    "So many of us in the playing group grew up idolising him and fell in love with this great sport as a result, while many of our support staff either played with him or against him," Cummins added.

    "It has been a terrible couple of days for Australian cricket with the passing of Rod Marsh and now Shane. Our thoughts are with both families and, in Shane's case, particularly with his parents Keith and Bridgette, his brother Jason and his children Jackson, Summer and Brooke," the Australian Test skipper stated.

    "The game of cricket was never the same after Shane emerged, and it will never be the same now he has gone. Rest in peace, King," Cummins concluded.

    Also read: 'Never give up': 10 iconic quotes by Shane Warne that will inspire generations

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2022, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Virat Kohli gets guard of honour from teammates during his 100th Test-ayh

    IND vs SL: Kohli gets guard of honour from teammates during his 100th Test

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja breaks Kapil Dev's record-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja breaks Kapil Dev's record

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja slams 2nd Test century; fans laud Sir-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Jadeja slams 2nd Test century; fans laud 'Sir'

    Team India pays tribute to Warne; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli mourn demise of spin legend-ayh

    Team India pays tribute to Warne; Rohit, Kohli mourn demise of spin legend

    RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara

    RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Tendulkar, Lara

    Recent Stories

    Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Sunday-dnm

    Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Sunday

    Russia Ukraine war Strongly pressing Russian, Ukrainian govts, stay inside says MEA to students in Sumy-dnm

    ‘Strongly pressing Russian, Ukrainian govts, stay inside’, says MEA to students in Sumy

    UP Election 2022: Polls pro-incumbency, people fighting for continuation of govt, says PM Modi in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Polls ‘pro-incumbency’, people fighting for continuation of govt, says PM Modi in Varanasi

    Watch out for PTSD signs in Ukraine returnees, say experts

    Watch out for PTSD signs in Ukraine returnees, say experts

    Watch Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage says ho gai drb

    Watch: Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage; says ‘ho gai’

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss to JFC - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss - Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFc vs OFC: Odisha FC tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur FC - Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: JFC is looking forward to another win against ATKMB - Ishan Pandita-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC is looking forward to another win against ATKMB - Pandita

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Match Highlights (Game 106): JFC edges closer to League Shield with OFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 106): JFC edges closer to League Shield with OFC win

    Video Icon
    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: writer cum manager detained, rescued and missing-ycb

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: 3 rescued and 2 missing, writer cum manager detained

    Video Icon