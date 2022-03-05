RIP Shane Warne: Spin legend's final moments in Thailand revealed

Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne passed away on Friday of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52, sending shockwaves across the cricketing community.

Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne passed away on Friday of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 in Koh Samui, Thailand, while on holiday. Even as tributes continue to pour for the spin legend, Warne's manager James Erskine has revealed what transpired in the final moments before the tragic incident.

In a Fox Sport special titled Remembering Shane Warne, Erskine said the spin great was discovered unconscious by his friend Andrew Neophitou, an executive producer on his recently released documentary, Shane, who had gone to Warne's Thailand hotel room before a planned dinner.

The 52-year-old was found unconscious with the historic first Test match between Australia and Pakistan at Rawalpindi playing on the television. Neophitou frantically began performing CPR on Warne before an ambulance arrived. The legendary cricketer, a father of three, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Thai International Hospital.

Erskine said the group were due to go for drinks at 5 pm when Andrew knocked on his door and realised "something was wrong". Warne's manager added, "He (Andrew) went in there and said 'come on, you're going to be late' and then realised something was wrong. And he turned him over and gave him CPR and mouth to mouth, which lasted about 20 minutes and then the ambulance came."

"They took him to the hospital, which was about a 20-minute drive and I got a phone call about 45 minutes later saying he was pronounced dead," Erskine told Fox Sports.

James explained Warne, who "hadn't been drinking", was "having a lie down" when he was discovered with no heartbeat.

He added, "He doesn't drink, never took drugs, ever. He hated drugs, so nothing untoward. He was going to do the things he liked doing. He was going to play in one or two poker competitions, play a lot of golf, be with his kids, that was about it; [to] have time to himself."

Erskine's comments came after Australian officials arrived in Koh Samui to begin the process of repatriating the cricketer's body back to Melbourne. PM Scott Morrison confirmed Warne's family had been offered a state funeral. Meanwhile, the Thai police today confirmed that no foul play was suspected at the scene based on their investigation.

Warne's three kids - Brooke, Summer and Jackson - were shattered by the news of their father's death as tributes continued to roll in from all walks of life.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger labelled the Australian the 'greatest spin bowler ever', while musician Ed Sheeran said he would bloody miss' his 'amazing friend'.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews confirmed the MCG's Great Southern Stand would be renamed the SK Warne Stand as a 'permanent tribute to an amazing Victorian.'

Meanwhile, Australian captain Pat Cummins also delivered a moving video tribute after the tragic news was confirmed. "We are all numbed by the news. Shane was a once-in-a-century cricketer, and his achievements will stand for all time, but apart from the wickets he took and the games he helped Australia win, what he did was draw so many people to the sport," he said.

"So many of us in the playing group grew up idolising him and fell in love with this great sport as a result, while many of our support staff either played with him or against him," Cummins added.

"It has been a terrible couple of days for Australian cricket with the passing of Rod Marsh and now Shane. Our thoughts are with both families and, in Shane's case, particularly with his parents Keith and Bridgette, his brother Jason and his children Jackson, Summer and Brooke," the Australian Test skipper stated.

"The game of cricket was never the same after Shane emerged, and it will never be the same now he has gone. Rest in peace, King," Cummins concluded.

