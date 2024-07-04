Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Second star above BCCI logo': Team India's new T20 World Cup 'CHAMPIONS' jersey unveiled; photo goes viral

    Sanju Samson, India's wicketkeeper-batter, unveiled a unique jersey crafted in honour of Team India's triumph in the Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    Despite weather challenges and stringent security measures, enthusiastic fans gathered in large numbers at the airport to welcome their victorious heroes. Amidst a jubilant atmosphere, the team proudly showcased the T20 World Cup trophy to the cheering crowd before proceeding to the ITC Maurya hotel.

    In the Instagram photo posted by Samson, the new jersey stands out with a notable addition: a second star atop the BCCI logo, commemorating India's second T20 World Cup triumph. Prominently featured on the jersey is the word "CHAMPIONS," boldly celebrating their well-deserved victory.

    Second star above BCCI logo Team India's new T20 World Cup 'CHAMPIONS' jersey unveiled; photo goes viral snt

    The addition of the second star pays homage to India's inaugural T20 World Cup victory under MS Dhoni's leadership in 2007, bridging past glory with current triumph and resilience.

    Following a brief rest at the hotel, the victorious 15-member squad, accompanied by the support staff led by Rahul Dravid, is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

    The meeting promises to be a significant event, commemorating the team's remarkable achievement and recognizing their prowess and dedication on the international stage.

    After the meeting, they will head back to the airport for a special flight to Mumbai.

    Upon arrival at Mumbai airport, the team will proceed directly to Wankhede Stadium. The BCCI has organized a celebratory 1 km parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede, culminating in a brief ceremony at the stadium.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
