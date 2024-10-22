Sanju Samson opens up on being left out of T20 World Cup final, reveals chat between him and Rohit Sharma

Sanju Samson revealed Rohit Sharma's empathetic gesture before the T20 World Cup 2024 final. Despite being left out, Rohit explained his decision, acknowledging Samson's disappointment and spending 10 minutes with him before the toss.

Sanju Samson opens up on being left out of T20 World Cup final, reveals chat between him and Rohit Sharma dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 1:46 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

In a candid interview, Sanju Samson shared a poignant moment with India captain Rohit Sharma before the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. Despite being in top form, Samson was surprisingly left out of the playing XI.

Also Read: New Zealand cricket faces outrage for posting wrong map of India ahead of 2nd Test, fans demand action

Just minutes before the toss, Rohit informed Samson that the team would stick with the same lineup. Samson recalled, "I had a chance to play the final. I was told to stay ready. I was ready. However, they decided before the toss that we would go with the same team. I was like, no worries. I was in that type of mood."

What struck Samson was Rohit's thoughtful gesture. During the warm-up, Rohit took time to explain his decision to Samson, showcasing empathy and leadership. "Rohit approached me casually and said, 'You understand, right?' I replied, 'Let's focus on winning first.'"

Rohit later acknowledged Samson's disappointment, saying, "I know you're upset." Samson confessed his regret, "As a player, I want to play. I will have a regret that I could not play a World Cup final with a leader like you."

Samson realized that Rohit's priorities weren't solely on the playing XI but also on the well-being of his bench players.

What struck Samson most was Rohit's willingness to spend 10 precious minutes with him before the toss, instead of focusing solely on the players taking the field. "That moment earned Rohit a permanent place in my heart."

Also Read: Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues’ Gymkhana membership cancelled due to father's religious activities

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test scr

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test

cricket Prithvi Shaw dropped from Mumbai Ranji Team due To Fitness issue scr

Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw axed from Mumbai team

New Zealand cricket faces outrage for posting wrong map of India ahead of 2nd Test, fans demand action snt

New Zealand cricket faces outrage for posting wrong map of India ahead of 2nd Test, fans demand action

cricket Ruturaj Gaikwad to Lead India A in Australia scr

Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India A in Australia

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues Khar Gymkhana membership cancelled due to fathers religious activities snt

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues’ Gymkhana membership cancelled due to father's religious activities

Recent Stories

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry gcw

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals gcw

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media dmn

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents AJR

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents

cricket India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test scr

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon