Sanju Samson opens up on being left out of T20 World Cup final, reveals chat between him and Rohit Sharma

Sanju Samson revealed Rohit Sharma's empathetic gesture before the T20 World Cup 2024 final. Despite being left out, Rohit explained his decision, acknowledging Samson's disappointment and spending 10 minutes with him before the toss.

In a candid interview, Sanju Samson shared a poignant moment with India captain Rohit Sharma before the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. Despite being in top form, Samson was surprisingly left out of the playing XI.

Just minutes before the toss, Rohit informed Samson that the team would stick with the same lineup. Samson recalled, "I had a chance to play the final. I was told to stay ready. I was ready. However, they decided before the toss that we would go with the same team. I was like, no worries. I was in that type of mood."

What struck Samson was Rohit's thoughtful gesture. During the warm-up, Rohit took time to explain his decision to Samson, showcasing empathy and leadership. "Rohit approached me casually and said, 'You understand, right?' I replied, 'Let's focus on winning first.'"

Rohit later acknowledged Samson's disappointment, saying, "I know you're upset." Samson confessed his regret, "As a player, I want to play. I will have a regret that I could not play a World Cup final with a leader like you."

Samson realized that Rohit's priorities weren't solely on the playing XI but also on the well-being of his bench players.

What struck Samson most was Rohit's willingness to spend 10 precious minutes with him before the toss, instead of focusing solely on the players taking the field. "That moment earned Rohit a permanent place in my heart."

