Record alert! Virat Kohli's 'Jai Hind' Instagram post after T20 WC win becomes most-liked by an Indian account

Virat Kohli's Instagram post celebrating India's T20 World Cup victory became India's most-liked photo ever, with over 19 million likes. His emotional caption, "Couldn't have dreamt of a better day than this," resonated widely. Kohli announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after the win, marking the end of an era in his illustrious cricket career.

Virat Kohli, renowned for his cricketing prowess, has now achieved a significant milestone off the field. His heartfelt Instagram post commemorating India's triumph in the T20 World Cup has broken records as the most-liked photo ever posted by an Indian account.

The emotional post features a collage of Team India jubilantly celebrating their victory, capturing the hearts of fans nationwide. At the time of writing, the post has garnered over 19.6 million likes and continues to attract admiration.



Kohli's accompanying caption, expresses gratitude and national pride with the words "Couldn't have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it 🇮🇳❤️🇮🇳❤️jai hind ❤️❤️❤️," resonated deeply with his followers, reflecting the euphoria of India's T20 World Cup win.

This achievement surpasses the previous record held by Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding announcement, highlighting Kohli's immense popularity both on and off the cricket field.



The comment section of Kohli's post overflowed with congratulatory messages from celebrities, fellow athletes, and adoring fans. International sports icons such as Conor McGregor and Vinicius Jr. also joined in to celebrate Kohli's success, adding to the global acclaim.

Post the T20 World Cup win, Virat Kohli revealed his retirement from T20 International cricket shortly after leading his team to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. Reflecting on his decision, Kohli stated, "This was my last T20 game playing for India. This World Cup was the perfect culmination for this chapter in my career. It's now time for the next generation to carry forward the mantle in T20 cricket."

