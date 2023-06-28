ODI World Cup 2023: HPCA ready to host 5 matches at picturesque Dharamshala stadium; laud historic moment

The much-awaited ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule has been announced and notably, India is set to play one of the key game of this tournament against New Zealand in Dharamshala.

A day after the ICC announced the schedule for the upcoming Men's ODI World Cup 2023, to be played in India from October 5 to November 19, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) on Wednesday stated it is ready to host five matches of the glittering event including a key India vs New Zealand clash on October 22.

"The team at HPCA is very excited and thrilled about the news and the schedule of the world cup where 5 prestigious matches have been announced at the venue where 8 test playing nations will be participating. This is an historic moment in the history of HPCA another feather and milestone its its incredible journey over the last 20 years and has been made possible by the Vision and hard work of our former Presidents Anurag Singh Thakur and Arun Dhumal , who have in the last 20 years worked relentlessly for the upliftment of the game and the cricketing infrastructure in the state," said the HPCA in a statement.

Highlighting that HPCA Dharamshala has the 'best infrastructure and facilities for the game in the country', the association also thanked the BCCI and the ICC for the opportunity to host five games of the ODI World Cup 2023.

"HPCA Dharamshala has the best infrastructure and facilities for the game in the country and has been appreciated by one and all who have had the chance to visit this picturesque location, the best setting for the gentleman’s game. We are very thankful to the BCCI and ICC for given us this prestigious opportunity for hosting the matches. Our sincere gratitude and thanks to BCCI president Roger Binny and Hony Secretary Jay Shah for choosing this venuefor the world cup matches," the HPCA added.

As per schedule, Dharamshala stadium will host the following games in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023:

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan on October 7

England vs Bangladesh on October 10

South Africa vs Qualifier 1 on October 17

India vs New Zealand on October 22

Australia vs New Zealand on October 28

Stressing upon the work done over the last year to improve the facilities and drainage system of the stadium, the HPCA stated, "We were continuously working and have improved the ground and the settings in the last year to make it one of the best outfields in the world and that was witnessed in the very successful IPL games held last month."

"We have laid out the SIS Air a state of art air evacuation system, at HPCA’s Dharamshala ground, with a combination of stunning cold season Ryegrass and shade tolerant fine leaf Paspalam grass," it added.

"HPCA identified the need of a good drainage system and a grass variety suitable to the weather conditions in Dharamshala, thus creating one of the most advanced cricket grounds adding to the stunning beauty of Dhauladhar mountains in the backdrop. Air evacuation system not only can evacuate excess rain water within no time, but also helps to aerate the root zone which keeps the plant healthy all throughout," the press release noted.

SIS Pitches, a firm with headquarters in the UK and Holland, invented the technology known as SIS Air, and GreaterTEN, an organisation in Mumbai that serves as their partner in India, installed it in Dharamshala.

In order to handle high temperatures in the summer, Paspalum was added after ryegrass was initially seeded with temperatures between 3° and 15° in the winter. The construction started in late September of last year, but it was repeatedly delayed until late October by the prolonged and unpredictable Himachal rains.

According to the HPCA, 11,000 tonnes of material were removed, and they were replaced with carefully chosen river sand and gravel that had been examined in a Scottish lab. To achieve the highest level of finish and accuracy, a laser-based method was used to install 6000 metres of speciality pipes. This entire system consists of a plant room and an underground reservoir.

The entire process was overseen by knowledgeable SIS Air engineers from the Netherlands and the UK under the direction of GreaterTEN, Mumbai, the HPCA added. It further stated that the grass bed was prepared for seeding after the entirety of the work was completed in a record-breaking 75 days.

In order to ready the Dharamshala stadium by early March 2023, ryegrass seeds from the USA were imported and sowed during the final week of December. The weather, however, had other ideas. Unexpected weather conditions led to a slight delay in the intended outcomes. HPCA graciously allowed nature take its natural course to create the breathtaking beauty.

The Dharamshala outfield has curled artificial grass laid around the perimeter to facilitate for player movement and maintain the playing surface while allowing movement of various agencies during the game. Its nine wickets were created by the chief curator's most skilled hands. The outfield can now withstand any amount of precipitation, and a game may be restarted in the usual 15 minutes it takes to install and remove the wicket covers at many venues around the nation.

"We are very appreciative of the team at HPCA for identifying the need for this system and getting it executed well in the background of upcoming ICC ODI World Cup and thus creating this truly world class facility. Dharamshala always has been famous as the most beautiful cricket ground in the world and now has become the most advanced cricket ground too marching with its tagline - ‘A destination for all seasons and reasons’," the HPCA added.

"We are very excited at this huge opportunity and are ready to host these 5 big games featuring 8 test playing nations for the first time in an 50 over format, the biggest arena for cricket (one day matches) Said Avnish Parmar Secretary HPCA. We are very confident and hopeful that the players from the 8 countries , visitors , fans and Media will have a Very good memorable time at Dharamshala during the world cup and this will surely help to boost tourism in a big way and firmly put Himachal and Kangra on the world map," the press statement concluded.