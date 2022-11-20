New Zealand vs India 2022: Sensational Surya smashes 2nd T20 hundred; fans in awe of his SKY-rocketing form

Suryakumar Yadav produced another T20 batting masterclass on way to a sensational 111 not out off 51 balls, firing India to 191 for six in the second game against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Play at the Bay Oval was suspended for 26 minutes due to rain, although no overs were lost.

Ishan Kishan, who batted first (36 off 31), and Shreyas Iyer, who batted number four, both showed promise but were unable to advance. Surya was once again in a league of his own (13 of 9).

Rishabh Pant was supposed to begin, but it didn't work out when he fell after a slow six off 13 balls. Before the game, India's powerplay strategy was under scrutiny, but little was accomplished in that regard; the team reached 42 for one in six overs.

In place of Virat Kohli, Surya batted at number three and pounded up boundaries and sixes at will, scoring his final 64 runs in the space of just 18 balls.

Although it didn't appear simple to the untrained eye, Surya maintained it "simple" and executed his incredible variety of strokes following the field placements.

He was content to play the inside-out shot over cover if the spinners pitched it full on off-stump, and he assisted the ball's passage through fine leg for several sixes when the faster bowlers attacked his stumps on a decent length.

Surya collected a total of seven sixes and 11 fours. He needed 49 balls to reach his second century, which he did with an overhead drive that missed the sweeper cover.

Surya went berserk in the penultimate over bowled by Lockie Ferguson, hammering four boundaries and a phenomenal six over deep point.

The fast bowler had clearly run out of ideas with Surya on song. The last five overs yielded 72 runs. Tim Southee bowled a brilliant 20th over and stemmed the free flow of runs by taking a hat-trick. He dismissed Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya on the trot.

Following Surya's sensational hundred, fans took to Twitter to applaud the batter's 'SKY'-rocketing form this year.

Teammate Virat Kohli lauded Surya's knock and said, "Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him."

Legendary Indian batter Virender Sehwag noted, "SKY these days. Always on fire. In a league of his own."

"Hundred for Suryakumar Yadav, 2nd in T20I, he has been in some special form this year. He is leading Indian T20I batting," wrote on fan on the microblogging site.

"Hundred by Suryakumar Yadav in just 49 balls - another impeccable knock by Sky! He's just unstoppable at the moment, what a player!" noted another Twitter user.

