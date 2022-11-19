Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Things that Suryakumar does I wouldn't even dream of doing' - Phillips

    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India prepares to take on New Zealand in the second T20I in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips has lavished praise on Suryakumar Yadav for his "incredible" batting.

    Image credit: PTI

    In his own right, he is a Twenty20 (T20) ace. Still, wicketkeeper-batter Glenn Phillips of New Zealand voices that he can't even "dream" of pulling off some of the beautiful shots Suryakumar Yadav plays so easily. Surya, the world number one batter in the shortest format, will lock horns against Phillips' New Zealand in the second T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. On this ground, the Blackcaps power-hitter has liking recollections of scoring a 46-ball century.

    Image credit: Getty

    "He [Surya] is incredible. The things that he does I wouldn't even dream of doing. I would love to try, but we have very different games. The wrist strength he's got to be able to hit balls for six in extremely awkward areas is a talent you rarely see," Phillips told stuff.co.nz.

    ALSO READ: IND VS NZ 2022-23 = WHY HAS RAHUL DRAVID NOT TRAVELLED TO NEW ZEALAND? RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN EXPLAINS

    Image credit: Getty

    Phillips also cited that the "high risk-high reward game" that Surya plays keeps the opposition in the match, as it has the danger of getting out if some adventurous shots aren't suitably directed. "I have my strengths, and he has got his, and we go about our jobs differently. And the way we both play presents opportunities for the opposition to get us out. It's part of the risk and reward of middle-order cricket in T20," he framed.

    Image credit: Getty

    Surya has been the world's highest run-scorer in the 2022 calendar year, with a whopping 1,040 runs at an average of 43.00 and a majestic strike rate of 186.00. Phillips is eighth in the International Cricket Council's (ICC's) T20I batters' list, scoring 650 at a rate of 158. Phillips fears that Surya's strike rate would soar even higher on right batting tracks like Bay Oval and McLean Park (Napier).

    ALSO READ: Senior national selection committee sacked by BCCI, new committee to focus on split captaincy

    Image credit: Getty

    "I could easily see [Surya's] strike rate being even higher here than in Aussie, with the slightly smaller grounds and the pitches very similar, potentially a bit bouncier with a bit more grass on them. It's going to be very interesting what sort of strike rates we see here," concluded Phillips.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Why has India head coach Rahul Dravid not travelled to New Zealand? Ravichandran Ashwin explains-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Why has Rahul Dravid not travelled to New Zealand? Ravichandran Ashwin explains

    Senior national selection committee sacked by BCCI, new committee to focus on split captaincy-ayh

    Senior national selection committee sacked by BCCI, new committee to focus on split captaincy

    New Zealand vs India 2022 wellington t20: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi eager to cover up for lost opportunities during COVID-19 snt

    New Zealand vs India 2022: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi eager to cover up for lost opportunities during COVID-19

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Guys are young by age, but not by experience - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Guys are young by age, but not by experience' - Pandya

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Wellington/1st T20I abandoned due to rain; forecast not promising for Mount Maunganui-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Wellington T20I abandoned due to rain; forecast not promising for Mount Maunganui

    Recent Stories

    Internal rift within Pakistan govt over appointment of new Army chief gcw

    Internal rift within Pakistan govt over appointment of new Army chief

    Shraddha was energetic lively person didnt expect Aaftab to go to this extent Ex colleague gcw

    Shraddha was 'energetic', didn't expect Aaftab to go to this extent: Ex-colleague

    Weekend Clean out your fridge! Give leftovers a makeover as super tasty dishes

    Clean out your fridge! Give leftovers a makeover as super tasty dishes

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Why has India head coach Rahul Dravid not travelled to New Zealand? Ravichandran Ashwin explains-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Why has Rahul Dravid not travelled to New Zealand? Ravichandran Ashwin explains

    Anyone who writes software please report Elon Musk message to Twitter engineers after mass resignation gcw

    'Anyone who writes software, please report...' Elon Musk's message to engineers after mass resignation

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon