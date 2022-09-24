'Jhulan Goswami is an absolutely lovely human' - England opener Tammy Beaumont

Jhulan Goswami is retiring from international cricket, as she is playing her final ODI against England at Lord's on Saturday. Meanwhile, English opener Tammy Beaumont was all-praise for her and hailed her as a lovely human being.

After 20 years of brilliance, Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami's fruitful international career is ending. On Saturday, she is playing her final international tie, the third One-Day International (ODI) against England at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, where she will bid farewell to the sport. While cricketing legends, experts and her teammates have cherished her glorious career, it has also drawn acclaim from overseas. Before the game, English opener Tammy Beaumont praised Jhulan's outstanding career and applauded her for being a lovely human being. The Indian pacer made her debut in 2002 against England in Chennai, which is curiously ending against the Three Lions.

Speaking ahead of the final ODI, Tammy mentioned, "It's not just what she does on the pitch. She's a charming human. She's been great for the game, and she'll be a tremendous loss, but I think it's great that she gets a good send-off at Lord's and hopefully something special, but not too special." ALSO READ: 'Not winning any World Cup trophy remains my only regret' - Jhulan ahead of farewell match

Earlier, Jhulan was asked about her career, which was revealed to have enjoyed to the utmost. However, she also said that not winning the ICC Women's World Cup was one of her regrets in her otherwise illustrious career. She also remembered that earning her India cap during her debut in 2002 remains the most significant moment of her career.

