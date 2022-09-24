Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jhulan Goswami is an absolutely lovely human' - England opener Tammy Beaumont

    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 4:07 PM IST

    Jhulan Goswami is retiring from international cricket, as she is playing her final ODI against England at Lord's on Saturday. Meanwhile, English opener Tammy Beaumont was all-praise for her and hailed her as a lovely human being.

    Image credit: Getty

    After 20 years of brilliance, Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami's fruitful international career is ending. On Saturday, she is playing her final international tie, the third One-Day International (ODI) against England at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, where she will bid farewell to the sport. While cricketing legends, experts and her teammates have cherished her glorious career, it has also drawn acclaim from overseas. Before the game, English opener Tammy Beaumont praised Jhulan's outstanding career and applauded her for being a lovely human being. The Indian pacer made her debut in 2002 against England in Chennai, which is curiously ending against the Three Lions.

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking ahead of the final ODI, Tammy mentioned, "It's not just what she does on the pitch. She's a charming human. She's been great for the game, and she'll be a tremendous loss, but I think it's great that she gets a good send-off at Lord's and hopefully something special, but not too special."

    Image credit: Getty

    Earlier, Jhulan was asked about her career, which was revealed to have enjoyed to the utmost. However, she also said that not winning the ICC Women's World Cup was one of her regrets in her otherwise illustrious career. She also remembered that earning her India cap during her debut in 2002 remains the most significant moment of her career.

    Image credit: Getty

    Jhulan also reflected on the 1997 WWC final between Australia and New Zealand at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, which nearly 90,000 spectators witnessed. Also, it drove her purpose, as she was a part of the game as a ball girl. "In 1997, I was a ball girl at the Eden Gardens, where I saw my first Women's World Cup final. From that day, my dream was to represent India," she conveyed.

