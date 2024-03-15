Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB launches ‘Jalamitra’ website, calls for volunteers to help tackle crisis

    Amidst Bengaluru's water crisis, the BWSSB launches the Jalamitra website, urging citizens to volunteer via the dedicated section on their official site. Recognizing the need for community involvement, the initiative aims to recruit volunteers, including retired professionals, to address water challenges and promote conservation efforts citywide.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    To address the persistent water crisis in Silicon City, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has made a heartfelt appeal to the public, urging them to lend a helping hand. The Bengaluru Water Board has launched the Jalamitra website. This platform serves as a hub for individuals willing to volunteer their time and expertise towards resolving water-related challenges in the city.

    The call for volunteers comes at a crucial time as the city continues to grapple with broken water supply and technical issues. Recognizing the importance of community involvement, Jalmandali is reaching out to citizens from all walks of life, including retired technical professionals, to join forces in tackling this pressing issue.

    As part of the initiative, interested individuals can register as 'Jalamitra' through the dedicated section on the BWSSB's official website (www.bwssb.karnataka.gov.in). This platform aims to streamline the volunteer recruitment process and facilitate effective collaboration between the public and authorities.

    Speaking on behalf of the water board, representatives stressed the significance of collective action in addressing the water crisis. They underscored the vital role that volunteers can play in implementing sustainable solutions and promoting water conservation practices across the city.

