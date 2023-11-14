Pakistan to sack entire coaching staff including Mickey Arthur following poor show at the ODI World Cup 2023

In the wake of a lackluster performance in the ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan is set for a major shakeup as the cricket board plans to dismiss the entire coaching staff, including Mickey Arthur.

Calls for removing Babar Azam from captaincy have emerged, and a recent report suggests that the coaching staff will be sacked. Quoting sources, Samaa TV reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to remove the foreign coaching staff, including team director Mickey Arthur. PCB chief Zaka Ashraf is in discussions with top officials, and former players, including ex-captain Younis Khan, are expected to meet with him.

After Pakistan's ICC World Cup 2023 campaign concluded with a defeat against England, Morne Morkel stepped down as the bowling coach of the team. The PCB announced that Morkel's replacement will be disclosed in due course. Pakistan's next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

Morkel had joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June and coached them during the Test series against Sri Lanka and an ODI series against Afghanistan. Despite winning the Test series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan's World Cup journey was marked by five defeats in nine matches, including a loss to arch-rival India by seven wickets. The team's last league match saw them facing England, needing a significant victory to have a slim chance of reaching the semifinals, but England secured a 93-run win.

