Injured Deepak Chahar to miss majority of IPL 2022; CSK fans disheartened

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered big blow before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as Deepak Chahar is likely to miss the majority of the season.

In what comes as a huge blow for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 14-crore signee Deepak Chahar is likely to miss most of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament after suffering a quadriceps injury during the 3rd T20I against West Indies last month.

One may recall, Chahar was unable to complete his bowling spell and walked off the field. The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) later confirmed the right-arm pacer's injury and omission from the complete series against Sri Lanka.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the bowling all-rounder will now miss a major chunk of this year's IPL, and his absence is expected to heavily affect the Yellow Army's campaign. CSK, who bought Chahar for Rs 14 crore during the mega auction, were involved in fierce bidding with Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, a BCCI official told PTI that Chahar is likely to be out for at least eight weeks.

Chahar, who played an instrumental role in CSK's success last year, will be hugely missed. In his absence, the onus is likely to fall on overseas pacers Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, and Dwayne Bravo.

CSKians took to Twitter to express their anguish over this news, with several stating Chahar's absence is a massive setback for the Yellow Army.

Meanwhile, led by skipper MS Dhoni the team is geared up to kick start preparations for the 15th edition of the showpiece event. Chahar is likely to land in CSK's camp only after recovering from the injury. The four-time IPL Champions will be kicking off their IPL 2022 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26. The final of the tournament will be played on May 29. The BCCI has also confirmed that the tournament will be played across different centres in Maharashtra.

