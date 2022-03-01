  • Facebook
    IPL 2022: Jason Roy pulls out citing bubble fatigue, Gujarat Titans seek replacement

    First Published Mar 1, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
    Due to bubble fatigue, Jason Roy will not be playing in IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans signed him for ₹2 crore. The franchise is seeking his replacement.

    English opener Jason Roy has decided to pull himself out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, starting March 26. He has cited prolonged stay in the bubble as the reason for his decision, which he let his new franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) know last week. He was roped in for his base price of ₹2 crore, while the franchise will now seek a replacement for him.

    During the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL), Roy had a good run, scoring 303 runs in just six matches at an average of 50.50 and possessed a strike rate of 170.22, including a couple of half-centuries and a ton. It will be the second time that Roy will not feature in the IPL. During IPL 2020, he has pulled out of the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad due to personal reasons, while he had been roped in for ₹1.5 cr.

    Ever since the introduction of bio-bubbles in such tournaments and across international cricket, mental fatigue has become a common issue for players pulling out. Notably, the players do it to keep themselves fit ahead of an important tournament or series. Along with Roy, several other players have done the same in the past couple of years, citing the same reason.

    GT could have been Roy's fourth franchise in IPL, having previously played for Gujarat Lions (2017), Delhi Daredevils (2018) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2021). Although he was unsold during the IPL 2021 Auction, he came in as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh. He has scored 329 runs in 13 games at 29.90 and a 129.01 S/R, including a couple of 50s.

