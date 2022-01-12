  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli and Pujara headline Day 1, check out the talking points

    India has shown some fighting spirit against South Africa in the Cape Town Test. On Day 1, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were the headliners. Here are the talking points.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara headline Day 1, check out the talking points-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Cape Town, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It has been a lacklustre intent shown by the Indians in the final Test of the Freedom Series 2021-22 at the Newland Stadium in Cape Town. On Day 1, India was bowled out for just 223, but the fighting spirit shown by Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara was laudable. In the same light, we analyse the talking points from Tuesday.

    Kohli getting into the groove
    Over a couple of years, Kohli has not scored an international century. However, it all seemed to be changing, starting this Test. He played a determined knock of 79, while it happened to be his 28th Test half-century. While he looked on course for his 28th Test ton, running out of partners in the other end might have let the pressure creep into him, thus missing out on the century. Nonetheless, things look promising for the Indian skipper.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test - Mixed reactions after Virat Kohli misses century; India bowled out for 223

    Pujara needs to possess more intensity
    Pujara played a fair knock of 43. As evident from the previous Test, he somewhat relied on an aggressive approach. However, he is not being able to balance the composure and aggression, which could possibly be leading to his downfall. However, given the intent he has shown in the past couple of Tests, it seems that he is on course for big innings.

    Indian openers surprisingly struggling
    The opening Test saw KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal get a monumental start. However, the same has lacked since the last Test. On Tuesday, they were dismissed for 12 and 15, respectively, as they seem to be struggling with the new ball. Also, the two need to play more into their body, rather than defending it outside, as the latter has more chances of getting the edge.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test - Will Virat Kohli finally end his century drought? Harbhajan Singh comments

    South African pacers just know how to get the job done
    The Indians continued to have a hard time against the Protea pacers. Kagiso Rabada was the king of all, claiming a four-for, which also included the prized wicket of Kohli. As the Indians continued to struggle on the bouncy tracks of South Africa, the pacers came out with a proper plan and executed it perfectly by exploiting the visitors' weakness. Truly applaudable!

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA,. Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Mixed reactions after Virat Kohli misses century; India bowled out for 223-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Mixed reactions after Virat Kohli misses century; India bowled out for 223

    Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Check out his 5 unknown facts-ayh

    Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Check out his 5 unknown facts

    South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game-ayh

    South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co win toss, opts to bat-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli and co win toss and opt to bat; Umesh replaces Siraj

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test preview: Team analysis, head-to-head, players to watch, probable, fantasy xi-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Stage set for decider; Virat Kohli and co eye history

    Recent Stories

    Celeb spotted: Rakul Preet Singh to varun Dhawan, Urvashi Rautela, your daily celeb spotting is here drb

    Celeb spotted: Rakul Preet Singh to Varun Dhawan, Urvashi Rautela, your daily celeb spotting is here

    PM Modi's security lapse: Top Punjab cops knew protests would happen? Protesters were radicals?

    PM Modi's security lapse: Top Punjab cops knew protests would happen? Protesters were radicals?

    Indian mango export to US to resume; India to import cherries and Alfalfa hay

    Indian mango export to US to resume; India to import cherries and Alfalfa hay

    Lata Mangeshkar sister Usha Mangeshkar says Didi unlikely to get discharged soon drb

    Lata Mangeshkar’s sister, Usha Mangeshkar says ‘Didi unlikely to get discharged soon’

    Made in India man portable anti-tank missile tested

    Made in India man portable anti-tank missile tested

    Recent Videos

    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon