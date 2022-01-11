  • Facebook
    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Will Virat Kohli finally end his century drought? Harbhajan Singh comments

    First Published Jan 11, 2022, 7:50 PM IST
    India is fighting South Africa in the final Cape Town Test from Friday. Virat Kohli has been century-less for the past two years. Meanwhile, here’s what Harbhajan Singh said about him.

    India and South Africa are battling it out in the final Test of the Freedom Series 2021-22 at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town from Friday. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been notable for being century-less in over a couple of years. While fans hope for one in this Test, legendary former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh gives his opinion on the same.

    Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan reckoned that the Cape Town Test could be the match where Kohli brings an end to his century drought. He feels that it has already been long since Kohli last scored an international century (back in 2019). Although Kohli has scored half-centuries since then, he has failed to convert them into tons.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - Washington Sundar tests positive for COVID-19, doubtful for ODIs

    Besides, Harbhajan was also expecting top knocks from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, expecting them to convert their half-centuries to tons. The two have been dismissed for 43 and nine, respectively. He also feels that their partnership could be decisive in this Test and should not be concerned by their unstable form at present.

    Speaking on India’s batting, Harbhajan reckoned, “India will have to score between 350-400 runs. Only then, India can have a realistic chance of pulling this match and series off. KL [Rahul] has been in a distinctive form. Although Mayank starts well, he fails to convert it into a big knock. Overall, I feel India will play a perfect Test match.”

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test - Kohli and co win toss and opt to bat; Umesh replaces Siraj

    Match summary
    India has won the toss and elected to bat. It has been a steady start by the Indian batters so far. While the openers failed to fire, Pujara played a knock of 43. Also, Kohli is batting past his 28th Test 50, as the Indians near 200 in the final session of Day 1. The South African pacers have been the only ones to taste success so far.
    Brief scores: IND 172/5 (Kohli- 54; Jansen- 2/39) vs SA.

