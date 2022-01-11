IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Mixed reactions after Virat Kohli misses century; India bowled out for 223

On Tuesday, India is battling South Africa in the Cape Town Test. The Indians were bowled out for 223, while Virat Kohli could manage 79. Consequently, the netizens were left heartbroken.

India is having a hard time against South Africa in the final 2021-22 Freedom Series Test. On Day 1 at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Tuesday, the Indians could manage just 223. On the other hand, skipper Virat Kohli could score 79, falling short of his 28th Test century by 21 runs. As a result, the netizens were left unhappy.

Kohli, who had missed the last Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg due to back spasms, made a comeback in this Test as he replaced all-rounder Hanuma Vihari. He also made a change by bringing in pacer Umesh Yadav for fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is nursing a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, with the openers misfiring, Kohli came out to bat at 33/2.

However, Kohli batted in a composed fashion, looking determined to make it count. Eventually, he brought up his 28th Test half-century in 158 deliveries. At the same time, legendary former Indian skipper and commentator Sunil Gavaskar said on-air that these were the most difficult 50 runs of Kohli's Test career.

However, as Kohli went past 60, he began to run out of partners. After Rishabh Pant fell for 27 at 167, the incoming batter found it really difficult to counter the Protea pacers. At 211, pacer Kagiso Rabada got him caught behind as Kohli tried to fiddle with outside the off ball in a bid to accelerate towards his ton.

Eventually, India was bundled out for 223. As for the South African bowlers, five of them were utilised, with Rabada earning the most success, claiming a four-for. However, judging by how the track has behaved so far, it has something for both batters and the bowlers.

Brief scores: IND 223 (Kohli- 79; Rabada- 4/73) vs SA.