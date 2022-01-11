  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Washington Sundar tests positive for COVID-19, doubtful for ODIs

    First Published Jan 11, 2022, 5:53 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India will take on South Africa in three ODIs from January 19. Washington Sundar has tested positive for COVID-19. His participation in the ODIs seems doubtful now.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Washington Sundar tests positive for COVID-19, doubtful for ODIs-ayh

    India is playing South Africa in the final Test of the 2021-22 Freedom Series at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town from Friday. After the Tests, a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series follows from January 19. However, the visitors have suffered a setback ahead of the ODIs, with all-rounder Washington Sundar testing COVID positive.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Washington Sundar tests positive for COVID-19, doubtful for ODIs-ayh

    According to ESPNCricinfo, Sundar had tested positive last week. While he has been on week-long isolation since, the same is expected to get over this week. In the meantime, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is wondering if it would be possible to send the 22-year-old to SA, along with the rest of the squad this week.

    ALSO READ: Ajaz Patel named ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2021

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Washington Sundar tests positive for COVID-19, doubtful for ODIs-ayh

    Sundar is currently in Bengaluru, where he has been training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the watchful eyes of the new NCA head, VVS Laxman, with the remaining players scheduled to be a part of the ODI series. As per the report, the other players, who are SA bound, have tested COVID negative.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Washington Sundar tests positive for COVID-19, doubtful for ODIs-ayh

    In March last year, Sundar last played for India during a Twenty20 International (T20I) against England at home. While he was sidelined after that following an injury, he made his comeback during the Vijay Hazare Trophy later last year. He managed to score 148 runs in eight games of the tournament, besides also claiming 16 wickets, with his best figures reading 4/48, while his side, Tamil Nadu, finished as the runner-up to the first-time winner, Himachal Pradesh.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Check out his 5 unknown facts-ayh

    Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Check out his 5 unknown facts

    South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game-ayh

    South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co win toss, opts to bat-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli and co win toss and opt to bat; Umesh replaces Siraj

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test preview: Team analysis, head-to-head, players to watch, probable, fantasy xi-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Stage set for decider; Virat Kohli and co eye history

    Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words-ayh

    Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 15 Simba Nagpal reacts to returning as wildcard entry says its like revisiting an old chapter drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal reacts to returning as wildcard entry; says its like ‘revisiting an old chapter'

    Ranbir Kapoor talks about his ex-girlfriend's destructive nature; was it Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif? RCB

    Ranbir Kapoor talks about his ex-girlfriend's destructive nature; was it Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif?

    UK introduces NHS Food Scanner App offers healthier food choices gcw

    UK introduces NHS Food Scanner App, offers healthier food choices

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Cape Verdean's Kenny Rocha Santos wanted by Liverpool?-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Cape Verdean's Kenny Rocha Santos wanted by Liverpool?

    India successfully fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from INS Vishakhapatnam gcw

    India successfully fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from INS Vishakhapatnam

    Recent Videos

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon