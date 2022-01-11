India vs South Africa 2021-22: Washington Sundar tests positive for COVID-19, doubtful for ODIs

India will take on South Africa in three ODIs from January 19. Washington Sundar has tested positive for COVID-19. His participation in the ODIs seems doubtful now.

India is playing South Africa in the final Test of the 2021-22 Freedom Series at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town from Friday. After the Tests, a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series follows from January 19. However, the visitors have suffered a setback ahead of the ODIs, with all-rounder Washington Sundar testing COVID positive.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Sundar had tested positive last week. While he has been on week-long isolation since, the same is expected to get over this week. In the meantime, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is wondering if it would be possible to send the 22-year-old to SA, along with the rest of the squad this week.

Sundar is currently in Bengaluru, where he has been training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the watchful eyes of the new NCA head, VVS Laxman, with the remaining players scheduled to be a part of the ODI series. As per the report, the other players, who are SA bound, have tested COVID negative.