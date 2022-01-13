IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Bumrah's fifer to India's opening woes - The talking points from Day 2

India marginally has the upper hand against South Africa in the Cape Town Test. On Day 2, India extended its lead to 70 runs. Check out the talking points here, headlined by Jasprit Bumrah.

It was a top day for India in the final Test against South Africa of the Freedom Series 2021-22 at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. On Day 2, the visitors dominated with the ball, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah, while it led by 70 runs at stumps on Wednesday. The day was headlined by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who dominated with a five-for, as we analyse the talking points here.

Jasprit Bumrah is the real Indian deal in pace

Bumrah happens to be India's most top-rated pacer across formats, especially in Tests. He proved that again today, as he utilised the fast conditions to his utmost advantage. He claimed four wickets on Wednesday, as he got rid of Aiden Markram (8), Keegan Petersen (72), Marco Jansen (7) and Kagiso Rabada (15), having already dismissed skipper Dean Elgar (3) on Tuesday. Leas to say, he would also play a vital role in the second innings, with the track expected to get even fast.

Keegan Petersen inspired by Virat Kohli

While the South African batters struggled to get post 30, Petersen played a sound knock of 72 to keep Proteas in the hunt. He happened to have mocked Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who was highly composed in the first innings, having played an organised knock of 79. If Proteas manage to win this Test, much of the credit will go to Petersen while he is a sensation in the making.

Indian openers continue to quiver

The Indian openers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were phenomenal in the first innings of the opening Test. However thereon, their form has taken a tumble, struggling to get past 30. While blaming their state might not be entirely accurate, the South Africans have exploited the new ball in the opening hour of the innings. Yet, the openers need to bat better and play in the bodyline rather than outside the body.

Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have a task at hand

Kohli and Pujara were instrumental in the opening innings to help India get past 200. The same happens to be the scenario here, as they have managed to hold the fort until stumps on Day 2. While surviving the first session on Thursday will be crucial, India could have its one hand on the trophy if the pair bats sensibly during the period.