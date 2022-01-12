India vs South Africa 2021-22: Washington Sundar ruled out of ODIs; Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini added

Washington Sundar has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Consequently, he will not travel to South Africa for the ODIs. Jayant Yadav and Navdeep Saini have replaced him.

In a blow to Team India ahead of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in South Africa, all-rounder Washington Sundar has been diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result, he has been ruled out and will not be travelling to the African nation. In the meantime, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named his replacements.

As announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), fellow all-rounder Jayant Yadav has been roped in as his replacement. The Delhite has played just an ODI to date, scoring a run and claiming a wicket. He has also played 19 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians (MI), scoring 40 runs in five innings and bagging eight wickets in 19. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test - Kohli and Pujara headline Day 1, check out the talking points

On the other hand, pacer Navdeep Saini has also been added to the squad. He happens to be a backup for fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj, who happens to be suffering from a hamstring injury. The latter injured himself during the second Test against the Proteas at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg that India eventually lost.

IND’s updated ODI squad vs SA: KL Rahul (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav and Navdeep Saini.