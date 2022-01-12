  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Washington Sundar ruled out of ODIs; Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini added

    First Published Jan 12, 2022, 5:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Washington Sundar has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Consequently, he will not travel to South Africa for the ODIs. Jayant Yadav and Navdeep Saini have replaced him.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Washington Sundar ruled out of ODIs; Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini added-ayh

    In a blow to Team India ahead of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in South Africa, all-rounder Washington Sundar has been diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result, he has been ruled out and will not be travelling to the African nation. In the meantime, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named his replacements.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Washington Sundar ruled out of ODIs; Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini added-ayh

    As announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), fellow all-rounder Jayant Yadav has been roped in as his replacement. The Delhite has played just an ODI to date, scoring a run and claiming a wicket. He has also played 19 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians (MI), scoring 40 runs in five innings and bagging eight wickets in 19.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test - Kohli and Pujara headline Day 1, check out the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Washington Sundar ruled out of ODIs; Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini added-ayh

    On the other hand, pacer Navdeep Saini has also been added to the squad. He happens to be a backup for fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj, who happens to be suffering from a hamstring injury. The latter injured himself during the second Test against the Proteas at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg that India eventually lost.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Washington Sundar ruled out of ODIs; Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini added-ayh

    IND’s updated ODI squad vs SA: KL Rahul (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav and Navdeep Saini.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Washington Sundar ruled out of ODIs; Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini added-ayh

    India's tour of South Africa 2021-22 (ODI schedule)
    1st ODI: January 19 - Paarl
    2nd ODI: January 21- Paarl
    3rd ODI: January 23 - Cape Town

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara headline Day 1, check out the talking points-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli and Pujara headline Day 1, check out the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA,. Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Mixed reactions after Virat Kohli misses century; India bowled out for 223-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Mixed reactions after Virat Kohli misses century; India bowled out for 223

    Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Check out his 5 unknown facts-ayh

    Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Check out his 5 unknown facts

    South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game-ayh

    South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co win toss, opts to bat-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli and co win toss and opt to bat; Umesh replaces Siraj

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan-Natasha: 7 celeb couples who will celebrate their first Lohri RCB

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan-Natasha: 7 celeb couples who will celebrate their first Lohri

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Eric Bailly unfazed by AC Milan links, focused on Ivory Coast's opening game vs Equatorial Guinea-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Eric Bailly unfazed by AC Milan links, focused on Ivory Coast's opening game vs Equatorial Guinea

    Before Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor was rumoured to be linked with these 4 women; check out drb

    Before Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor was rumoured to be linked with these 4 women; check out

    Is China forcefully confining COVID-19 patients in camped metal boxes?

    Is China forcefully confining COVID-19 patients in camped metal boxes?

    UP Election 2022: Another setback for BJP Dara Singh Chauhan quits party gcw

    UP Election 2022: Another setback for BJP, Dara Singh Chauhan quits party

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon