IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Bumrah's fifer hands Kohli and co 13-run lead on Day 2, netizens applaud

India is dominating South Africa in the Cape Town Test. It has secured a 13-run lead in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah claimed a fifer as netizens hailed his effort.

India has come up with a strong bowling performance against South Africa in the final Test of the 2021-22 Freedom Series at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. On Day 2, it was pacer Jasprit Bumrah, whose five-for was enough to push the hosts onto the back foot, as the visitors took a lead of 13 runs in the first innings. Consequently, the netizens touted his effort.

SA resumes its innings of Day 2 at 17/1. Bumrah started by dismissing Aiden Markram (5), followed by Marco Jansen (7), Keegan Petersen (72) and Lungi Ngidi (3), while he had already dismissed skipper Dean Elgar (3) on Tuesday. With this fifer, Bumrah became only the third Indian at the venue to do so after Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth.

The Proteas were bundled out for 210, with Petersen being the top scorer. As Bumrah finished with a five-for, he was duly supported by fellow pacer Umesh Yadav and seamer Mohammed Shami, who claimed a couple each. In contrast, pacer Shardul Thakur dismissed Kagiso Rabada (15). As for the second innings, India is off to a shaky start.

Match summary

Winning the toss, India opted to bat and managed 223, with skipper Virat Kohli playing a brave knock of 79, while Rabada claimed a four-for. As for SA, it operated 210, thanks to Petersen's 72, while Bumrah bagged five. With India leading by 13, it has started shakily, losing a wicket.

Brief scores: IND 223 & 28/2 (Rahul- 10*; Jansen- 0/1) leads SA 210 (Petersen- 79; Bumrah- 5/42) by 41 runs.