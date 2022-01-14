IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Gambhir slams Kohli for crying foul-play over controversial DRS call

India is battling against South Africa in the final Cape Town Test. On Day 3, there was a controversial DRS call against the Indians. As Virat Kohli and co cried foul-play, Gautam Gambhir has slammed the skipper.

It has been a battle at hands for India as it is struggling against South Africa in the final Test of the Freedom Series 2021-22 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. On Day 3, the Indians were left astonished by a controversial leg-before Decision Review System (DRS) call. As Virat Kohli and co cried foul-play, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has slammed the Indian skipper.

After veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had trapped South African skipper Dean Elgar leg-before and umpire Marais Erasmus had given him out, the latter opted to review it. It looked to be plum from the front-on spin vision. However, when it came to the ball-tracking Hawkeye technology, it was displayed that the ball was going over the stumps.

Kohli, along with Ashwin and vice-captain KL Rahul, was livid, shouting at the stumps microphone and blaming the South African broadcaster SuperSport for foul-play. Gambhir stated that it was immature of Kohli to howl on the stumps microphone. He felt that an international captain of Kohli's calibre should set a better example of being a role model.

"The technology isn't in your hand. Then, you had reacted in the same manner when there was a caught-behind appeal on the leg-side. Neither did Dean Elgar react in that manner. During that Mayank Agarwal appeal, it looked OUT from the naked eye, but Elgar did not react in that manner," Gambhir commented during the post-match show on Star Sports.

Gambhir further lamented Kohli's outburst as an exaggeration and agreed that it set terrible examples for youngsters. He was baffled by Kohli's reaction, especially when the latter has been leading the side for so long. He also wished that Dravid had a chat with Kohli, as such behaviour from a top international skipper is unacceptable.