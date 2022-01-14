  • Facebook
    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Rishabh Pant's gritty century headlines Day 3, check out the talking points

    India has fought South Africa in the final Test in Cape Town. On Day 3, Rishabh Pant scored a courageous century to put India on top. We analyse the talking points here.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Rishabh Pant's gritty century headlines Day 3, check out the talking points-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Cape Town, First Published Jan 14, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    It turned out to be an intriguing day of Test cricket between India and South Africa. On Day 3 of the final 2021-22 Freedom Series Test at the Newland Stadium in Cape Town, it was evenly poised at stumps, with the hosts 111 runs away from victory, while the visitors need eight more wickets. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant headlined the day with a brave century, as we analyse the talking points here.

    Pant - A champion in the making?
    Pant scored a fine unbeaten century when most of the Indian batting order collapsed. If India manages to win this Test, he would indeed be considered a future champion. It won't be the first time he has done so, having already clinched a historic series win in Australia last year. Least to say, had it not been for him, India could have already lost the Test on Thursday.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test - Pant slams 4th Test century as India sets a target of 212, netizens hail

    Virat Kohli forced to play out of his style?
    Kohli played an over-patient knock of 143-ball 29 while supporting Pant at the other end. Although his contributions might not have been significant, his patience indeed turned out to be a virtue for Pant, paving the way for his ton. Nevertheless, he is playing cricket out of his style right now. But, given his current unstable form, desperate time calls for desperate measures.

    Indian batters should have batted better
    Barring Pant and Kohli, none of the Indian batters managed to put on a show. Overall, it has been a loutish performance by classy Indian batting order. Although the South African bowlers are to be credited here, given the experience and type of the Indian batters, there was some lacklustreness, especially from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

    ALSO READ: Should Free Hit be included in Test cricket? South Africa's legendary pacer Dale Steyn comments

    End of the road for Pujara and Rahane?
    As discussed multiple times before, it has been an uncouth performance by Pujara and Rahane. Besides occasions average knocks, they have failed to maintain consistency. While India next plays Sri Lanka in a couple of Tests at home, it isn't easy to see the pair featuring in it, while they will also have to wait to prove themselves again in the Ranji Trophy, given that it is currently suspended.

    Inexperience trumping class?
    When it came to the South African batting, the inexperienced batting line-up showed how the job is done on this surface. Although the South Africans have the home advantage here, given their inexperience and the class of the Indians, the latter were the favourites. Nonetheless, full credit would go to the hosts, even if it manages to lose the series on Friday.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
