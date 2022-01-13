  • Facebook
    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Indians cry foul play following controversial DRS call

    India continues to battle against South Africa in the final Freedom Series 2021-22 Test. On Day 3, a controversial leg-before DRS call left the Indians baffled. The visitors have been crying foul play.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Cape Town, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 10:35 PM IST
    Intensity is getting high in the final Test between India and South Africa of the 2021-22 Freedom Series. On Day 3 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, the last session was somewhat dramatic and controversial. Meanwhile, the umpire's Decision Review System (DRS) was brought into the limelight yet again by the Indians.

    After veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had trapped South African skipper Dean Elgar leg-before and umpire Marais Erasmus had given him out, the latter opted to review it. It looked to be plum from the front-on spin vision. However, when it came to the ball-tracking Hawkeye technology, it was displayed that the ball was going over the stumps.

    Immediately, the Indians were visibly distraught as to how could that have gone over the stumps. However, given the nature of extra bounce on the Newlands wicket, it was not entirely surprising, as the same had happened while the Indians were batting. Meanwhile, the Indians were not ready to buy it. Several players, including skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain KL Rahul and Ashwin, began to cry foul play.

    Kohli walked up to the stumps microphone and said, "Focus on your team while they shine the ball. Not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time." Ashwin followed it by saying, "You should find better ways to win, SuperSport." Rahul joined in as he stated, "It's the whole country against 11 guys."

    The amusement was not just restricted to the Indians. Even Erasmus was left baffled by the DRS call as he reckoned, "That's impossible." Later, when Proteas' pacer Lungi Ngidi was questioned if he trusted DRS doing its job, he agreed to it, besides admitting that the Indians are under pressure.

    Also, in the post-day press conference, Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey commented, "We saw it, you saw it. I'll leave that for the match referee to have a look at it. There's nothing I can comment on it now. We've seen it all. We want to move on with the game now."

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 10:35 PM IST
