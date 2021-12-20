  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Virat Kohli and co sweat on Day 2 of training session in Centurion (WATCH)

    India is gearing up hard for the three-Test series in South Africa. The Indians sweated it out on Day 2 of their training session in Centurion. Watch the video here.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli and co sweats on Day 2 of training session in Centurion (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Centurion, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 3:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As far as Team India is currently concerned, it is on a vital mission in South Africa. It would be taking part in a three-Test series for the 2021-22 Freedom Trophy starting December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Consequently, the Indians are sweating it out at the nets, with just six days to go for the opening Test.

    In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Team India head coach Rahul Dravid interacts with the side, while skipper Virat Kohli agrees with him. Pacer Ishant Sharma is seen bowling at KL Rahul, while Kohli too bats in the nets, also ducking a bouncer at one point.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22 - Amidst Omicron threat, Centurion Test to be placed behind closed doors - Reports

    The likes of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, too, practice their part while all of it is being done under the supervision of Dravid. Shreyas Iyer is quoted as saying, "There's grass on the wicket and so much bounce." Watch the video clip above. Besides, some clicks of some of the Indian batter's training was also shared that you can see below.

    IND Test squad vs SA: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.

    ALSO WATCH: IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli sweats out at nets, Cheteshwar Pujara backs Indian pacers for success

    India's tour of South Africa 2021-22 (Full schedule)
    1st Test: December 26-30 - Centurion
    2nd Test: January 3-7 - Johannesburg
    3rd Test: January 11-15 - Cape Town
    1st ODI: January 19 - Paarl
    2nd ODI: January 21- Paarl
    3rd ODI: January 23 - Cape Town

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 3:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Amidst Omicron threat, Centurion Test to be placed behind closed doors - Reports-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Amidst Omicron threat, Centurion Test to be placed behind closed doors - Reports

    Rishabh Pant roped in as brand ambassador for Uttarakhand-ayh

    Rishabh Pant roped in as brand ambassador for Uttarakhand

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Virat Kohli has a special message for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in Punjabi (WATCH)-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Virat Kohli has a special message for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in Punjabi (WATCH)

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Jos Buttler's drops to Marcus Harris's flop - The talking points from Day 4-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Jos Buttler's drops to Joe Root's injury - The talking points from Day 4

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli sweats out at nets, Cheteshwar Pujara backs Indian pacers for success (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli sweats out at nets, Cheteshwar Pujara backs Indian pacers for success (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Punjab sacrilege case 'Hang the accused in public,' says Navjot Sidhu

    Punjab sacrilege case: 'Hang the accused in public,' says Navjot Sidhu

    Parliament winter session: Onus on government to keep House in order and not Opposition's, says Rahul Gandhi-dnm

    Parliament winter session: Onus on government to keep House in order and not Opposition’s, says Rahul Gandhi

    Raj Kundra pornography case: Businessman says he is ready to 'face trial', [Read] SCJ

    Raj Kundra pornography case: Businessman says he is ready to 'face trial', [Read]

    South actress Hamsa Nandini diagnosed with breast cancer, complete details inside SCJ

    South actress Hamsa Nandini diagnosed with breast cancer, complete details inside

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Amidst Omicron threat, Centurion Test to be placed behind closed doors - Reports-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Amidst Omicron threat, Centurion Test to be placed behind closed doors - Reports

    Recent Videos

    karnataka maharashtra border belagavi standoff Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest ycb

    Belagavi standoff: Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon