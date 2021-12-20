India vs South Africa 2021-22: Virat Kohli and co sweat on Day 2 of training session in Centurion (WATCH)

India is gearing up hard for the three-Test series in South Africa. The Indians sweated it out on Day 2 of their training session in Centurion. Watch the video here.

As far as Team India is currently concerned, it is on a vital mission in South Africa. It would be taking part in a three-Test series for the 2021-22 Freedom Trophy starting December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Consequently, the Indians are sweating it out at the nets, with just six days to go for the opening Test.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Team India head coach Rahul Dravid interacts with the side, while skipper Virat Kohli agrees with him. Pacer Ishant Sharma is seen bowling at KL Rahul, while Kohli too bats in the nets, also ducking a bouncer at one point.

The likes of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, too, practice their part while all of it is being done under the supervision of Dravid. Shreyas Iyer is quoted as saying, "There's grass on the wicket and so much bounce." Watch the video clip above. Besides, some clicks of some of the Indian batter's training was also shared that you can see below.

IND Test squad vs SA: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.

India's tour of South Africa 2021-22 (Full schedule)

1st Test: December 26-30 - Centurion

2nd Test: January 3-7 - Johannesburg

3rd Test: January 11-15 - Cape Town

1st ODI: January 19 - Paarl

2nd ODI: January 21- Paarl

3rd ODI: January 23 - Cape Town