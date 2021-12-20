IND vs SA 2021-22: Amidst Omicron threat, Centurion Test to be placed behind closed doors - Reports

India and South Africa clash in the opening Test in Centurion from December 26. However, SA is currently gripped in Omicron COVID scare. Consequently, Centurion could see the Test being played behind closed doors.

It would be an exciting three-Test series for the 2021-22 Freedom Trophy between India and South Africa. From Sunday, the opening Test will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. However, with the latest threat of the Omicron COVID variant, the Test could be played behind closed doors.

As per reports, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has not sold any tickets for the Centurion Test. Rapport words that only a few suite holders and delegates will be allowed inside the venue to catch all the action. The South African government has currently imposed a limit of 2,000 spectators at a sporting venue.

However, CSA is currently monitoring the situation and will take note of the government regulations regarding the new COVID outbreak. Also, ticket sales for the following Test in Johannesburg are yet to go on sale. "Please note, no announcement has been made regarding ticket sales for the upcoming Test match at the #ImperialWanderers Stadium between South Africa and India. At this point, it isn't clear if fans will be allowed. We will make further announcements in due course," the stadium had announced on December 17 on Twitter.

The entire tour was doubtful earlier following the initial outbreak. However, both boards decided to curtail the trip to three Tests and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), while the four Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) were postponed to a later date. Currently, the Indian team is staying at the Irene Lodge resort, booked entirely for the side by CSA.

India's tour of South Africa 2021-22 (Full schedule)

1st Test: December 26-30 - Centurion

2nd Test: January 3-7 - Johannesburg

3rd Test: January 11-15 - Cape Town

1st ODI: January 19 - Paarl

2nd ODI: January 21- Paarl

3rd ODI: January 23 - Cape Town