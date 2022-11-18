IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Guys are young by age, but not by experience' - Pandya

IND vs NZ 2022-23: The opening Wellington T20I between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain. Meanwhile, Pandya stated that while his team is relatively young, it is not young in terms of experience.

Having moved on from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 bummer, stand-in Indian skipper Hardik Pandya on Friday reckoned that the ongoing white-ball trip of New Zealand is about clarity in the role of every player and prospects for new players in the set-up. Pandya, who leads the team in place of full-time captain Rohit Sharma in the three-game Twenty20 International (T20I) series, said that the Indian side doesn't consider dwelling on the past.

"These guys are young by age but not by experience. They have played plenty of IPL and got a good amount of Internationals. Today's youngsters don't get intimidated by not having played too much cricket. If the situation demands, the more experienced players and I will play different roles," Hardik commented after the opening T20I was washed out at the Wellington Regional Stadium without a ball being bowled.

"Still, this tour is for the new guys to get more clarity, opportunities and a chance to express themselves. The [T20] World Cup is done. I've left it behind. The disappointment will be there, but we can't go back and change things. We're now looking forward to this series," added Pandya.

The three-contest T20I series will be followed by as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs). New Zealand captain Kane Williamson declared that the ongoing series is an excellent platform to test players like Adam Milne. The latter didn't get a chance in the T20WC, with both the Kiwis and India exiting in the semis.

While India failed against the eventual two-time champion England in the semi-finals, New Zealand was ousted by Pakistan. "It is about getting better, especially in the knockout matches. Adam Milne was in the T20 World Cup squad but didn't get an opportunity, so this is a good time to get them some game time," ascribed Williamson.

"We'll start fresh. It is a new series both sides are looking forward to. We both wanted to get to the final, but we've got a week to rest and prepare ourselves for this," Williamson added. Asked about the second-string Indian team touring, Williamson expressed: "I've got no doubt they all will be big players for India. I've seen them all in the IPL. They've got great quality irrespective of the names they put out."

Williamson communicated that the upcoming three-game ODI series versus India would be an excellent possibility for young Kiwi players to ingrain upon the selectors and stake their claim in ICC World Cup 2023. "Most teams gear up towards significant events not too far away, and the ODI format will now be a great opportunity for guys to come in," he continued.

"I'm sure there will be plenty of opportunities for guys to shine. We'll have to wait and see what surfaces present us, and we need to adjust," concluded Williamson. The second T20I takes place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, with the weather forecast not so encouraging.

