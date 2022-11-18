Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Wellington T20I abandoned due to rain; forecast not promising for Mount Maunganui

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: The T20I series opener between India and New Zealand in Wellington was called off due to steady rain without a bowled ball. Also, the forecast for Mount Maunganui is not good either.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Wellington/1st T20I abandoned due to rain; forecast not promising for Mount Maunganui-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 3:29 PM IST

    The first Twenty20 International (T20I) of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The constant rain made the ground unplayable on Friday at the Wellington Regional Stadium. The rain did cease for some time before returning at full force. It persisted in pouring throughout the venue. The contest was finally called off at 8.52 PM local time, about an hour less than the cut-off time of 9:46 PM for a five-over-a-side game. India is scheduled to play a couple more T20Is, followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) as part of its tour of New Zealand.

    Both sides had come after their ouster from the semi-final stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. While India succumbed to eventual two-time champion England, New Zealand was trounced by Pakistan. In the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, prime all-rounder Hardik Pandya leads the Men in Blue T20I side, with wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant serving as the vice-captain.

    ALSO READ: 'Comparison with Akram is putting Arshdeep under a lot of pressure' - Rhodes

    Besides Rohit, star batter Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul have also been given a break for the tour. Shubman Gill, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have been given an opportunity, as senior players have been relaxed. The whole coaching staff, including head coach Rahul Dravid, has also been given leave.

    National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman has been appointed the stand-in Indian coach for the tour. The subsequent T20I will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, while the forecast for it is not encouraging either, with a 90% chance of rain.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2022, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I preview, squads, timing, where to watch live streaming and other details-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: India aims to make fresh start after ICC T20 World Cup debacle

    New Zealand vs India 2022 wellington t20i Ravi Shastri bats for Hardik Pandya to be appointed as permanent T20I captain snt

    New Zealand vs India 2022: Ravi Shastri bats for Hardik Pandya to be appointed as permanent T20I captain

    Danushka Gunathilaka rape case: Sri Lankan granted bail, banned from using social media-ayh

    Danushka Gunathilaka rape case: Sri Lankan granted bail, banned from using dating apps

    IPL 2023, Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings PBKS ropes in Wasim Jaffer as batting coach again-ayh

    IPL 2023: Punjab Kings ropes in Wasim Jaffer as batting coach again

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC's head coach Grayson reveals why he benched Sunil Chhetri against Mumbai City FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC's head coach Grayson reveals why he benched Sunil Chhetri against Mumbai City FC

    Malayalam actor Jayasurya has been served a Vigilance Court summon; here's why

    Malayalam actor Jayasurya has been served a summon; here's why

    Aaftab claims he had marijuana before killing Shraddha Delhi Police sources gcw

    Aaftab claims he had marijuana before killing Shraddha: Delhi Police sources

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi gets death threat in Madhya Pradesh, letter warns of blasts across city AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi gets death threat in Madhya Pradesh, letter warns of blasts across Indore

    Pele to Dmitry Sychev - Here are the youngest goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup-ayh

    Pele to Dmitry Sychev - Here are the youngest goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup

    Recent Videos

    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon