Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs AUS: 'Let's make it happen' - Sadhguru cheers for 'Team Bharat' ahead of World Cup final (WATCH)

    Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, spiritual leader Sadhguru sent an inspiring message to the Men in Blue.

    India vs Australia 'Let's make it happen' - Sadhguru cheers for 'Team Bharat' ahead of World Cup final (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    On a 'Super Sunday,' an Indian captain, poised to establish a unique legacy, will lead a squad of 10 formidable professionals, backed by a billion cricket enthusiasts, as they face five-time champions Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where the stakes are winner-takes-it-all. Ahead of the highly-anticipated grand final, the renowned mystic and yogi Sadhguru has expressed his support for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

    Also read: IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's 'rightful' swap - Superstition behind World Cup trophy photoshoot gives fans hope

    Sadhguru, who will be watching the match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in his social media message said, "What a spectacular run for Team Bharat! Our cricket team has taken the game to a completely new level—10 out of 10, unheard of! With exemplary captaincy and spectacular performances by individual players, records galore along the way, this formidable team should have no concerns about the finals."

    “I am sure they are going to come out on top," the spiritual leader added.

    Sharing his suggestion with the team, Sadhguru said, “The important thing is, we never take the opposition lightly, nor do we bother with who they are. Our concern is how to play the game to the fullest, and I am confident our boys will do just that, bringing pride and joy to the entire country. Over 1.4 billion people—consider the amount of joy you bring to them. Don’t forget that, but don’t carry it on your heads; just hit the ball, knock down the wickets— that's all! The rest will happen. Wonderful. My best wishes and blessings to every one of you.”

    “For the finals in Ahmedabad, I am there with you, watching the match. Let’s make it happen!” Sadhguru concluded.

    Also read: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final: Can Men in Blue overcome the Richard Kettleborough 'jinx'?

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan joins politics, set to contest 2024 polls snt

    Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan joins politics, set to contest 2024 polls

    IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's 'rightful' swap - Superstition behind World Cup trophy photoshoot gives fans hope snt

    IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's 'rightful' swap - Superstition behind World Cup trophy photoshoot give fans hope

    ODI World Cup 2023: Last dance for trio Rohit, Virat and Shami as India take on Australia in the final avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Last dance for trio Rohit, Virat and Shami as India take on Australia in the final

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: All you need to know about the prize money breakdown osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: All you need to know about the prize money breakdown

    Pujas havans aartis and more: Fans pray for India's win against Australia to lift World Cup title (WATCH) snt

    Pujas, havans, aartis and more: Fans pray for India's win against Australia to lift World Cup title (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    World Toilet Day 2023 7 essential hygiene tips for everyone gcw eai

    World Toilet Day 2023: 7 essential hygiene tips for everyone

    ICC World Cup final: Nationwide prayers emerge in support of India ahead clash against Australia (WATCH) AJR

    ICC World Cup final: Nationwide prayers emerge in support of India ahead clash against Australia (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine war: Gaza pact in progress to free hostages, halt clashes in hope for peace - Report

    Israel-Palestine war: Gaza pact in progress to free hostages, halt clashes in hope for peace - Report

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Munawar Faruqui date an 18-year-old? Anurag Dobhal raises shocking accusations SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Munawar Faruqui date an 18-year-old? Anurag Dobhal raises shocking accusations

    Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan joins politics, set to contest 2024 polls snt

    Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan joins politics, set to contest 2024 polls

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon