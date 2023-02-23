'Shame': Kapil Dev launches scathing attack on 'overweight' Indian captain Rohit Sharma

Former India skipper Kapil Dev launches a scathing attack on 'overweight' Rohit Sharma and believes the star batter needs to improve his fitness.

1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has launched a scathing attack on current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's fitness levels as the legendary all-rounder believes the star batter looks 'overweight' on television.

Rohit made history earlier this month when he became the first Indian skipper to achieve an international century in the three formats. After scoring 120 against Australia in the first Test in his native Nagpur, he accomplished the milestone.

Although praising Rohit for his batting skills, Kapil Dev expressed doubts about the India captain's fitness and said the 35-year-old needs to lose "weight."

"It is very important (to be fit). More so for a captain. It's a shame if you are not fit. Rohit (Sharma) needs to put some hard work on it. He is a great batter but when you talk about his fitness, he looks a bit overweight, at least on TV. Yes, it's different when you look at someone on TV and then in real life. But from whatever I see, Rohit is a great player and a great captain, but he needs to get fit," Kapil Dev said during an interaction on a popular Hindi news channel.

"Look at Virat, whenever you see him, you say, 'that's some fitness!'" the legendary cricketer added.

Rohit Sharma followed up a great performance in the first Test with scores of 32 and 31 in the second Test.

After gaining an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the four-match series, India has successfully retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Before securing a six-wicket victory in the second Test last week, India claimed an inning and 132-run victory in the first Test. At the Holkar Stadium in Indore, the third Test between India and Australia will begin on March 1.