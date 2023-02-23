Ranbir Kapoor in Sourav Ganguly biopic: Here are 5 Bollywood actors who portrayed Indian cricketers

Bollywood will have another Indian cricketer's biopic, as Ranbir Kapoor would portray Sourav Ganguly. Meanwhile, we present five Bollywood actors who played Indian cricketers' roles on the big screen.

Image credit: PTI

Indian cricket and Bollywood fans received exciting news on Thursday morning, as they learnt that legendary former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly will be having a biopic of his soon. At the same time, Ranbir Kapoor would portray the lead role of Ganguly. While the choice of Ranbir comes as a shock, given that many fans touted Hrithik Roshan to play the role, given his close relationship with Ganguly and having worked together in ads before, fans are desperate to witness the former Indian skipper's life journey on the big screen. As Ranbir prepares to get into Ganguly's shoes for the biopic, we present five Bollywood actors to have portrayed Indian cricketers.

Image credit: IMDB

Sushant Singh Rajput - MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

The first cricketer's biopic that would come to our mind is about the most successful legendary former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni. Late-Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput ambiently portrayed his role, and the movie was a blockbuster hit at the box office, adored by the fans.

Image credit: IMDB

Ranveer Singh (Kapil Dev) - 83

One of India's historic moments in its cricketing history arrived in 1983 when it won the World Cup for the first time under Kapil Dev's impeccable leadership. As a biopic on the same was released last year, the role of the legendary captain was portrayed by Ranveer Singh, and he did it in the best possible manner, while the film was a super-hit and is a must-watch for all Indian cricket fans.

Image credit: IMDB

Emraan Hashmi (Mohammad Azharuddin) - Azhar

Although Mohammad Azharuddin was an exemplary leader, his career was marred with controversies, especially involving a match-fixing scandal. Meanwhile, focusing on his argument, a biopic was created titled 'Azhar', and Emraan Hashmi portrayed the role of Azharuddin. While the movie has drama and thrills, Hashmi got critical acclaim for impeccably playing the part.

Image credit: IMDB

Anushka Sharma (Jhulan Goswami) - Chakda Xpress

In an upcoming biopic, the wife of former Indian skipper and contemporary top-order batter Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, portrays the role of legendary former Indian women's pacer Jhulan Goswami. The movie has wrapped up its shooting and is in the post-production stage, slated to release this year.

Image credit: IMDB