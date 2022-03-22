ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India sweeps aside Bangladesh by 110 runs, fans relieved

India managed to make a mockery of Bangladesh in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, the Indians swept aside with a comfortable 110-run win. It was a must-win encounter for India, as it keeps its semis hopes alive with the same, while fans are relieved for now, with a game to go.

Winning the toss, Indian skipper Mithali Raj opted to bat, as openers Smriti Mandhana (30) and Shafali Verma (42) put on a 74-run stand before losing three wickets at the same score by the 16th over. At 108/4, Yastika Bhatia (50) and Richa Ghosh (26) contributed 64 more for the fifth wicket, while at 176/6, Pooja Vastrakar (30*) and Sneh Rana (27) added 48 more, as India finished on a par total of 229/7. Medium-pacer Ritu Moni claimed a three-for for Bangladesh, while off-spinner Salma Khatun was economical.

In reply, Bangladesh started shakily, losing a couple by the ninth over of the powerplay, with just 15 runs on the board. It lost half of its side by the 18th over, with just 35 on the board before Lata Mondal (24) and Salma Khatun (32) put on 40 for the sixth wicket. However, pacer Jhulan Goswami got rid of the latter in the 28th, followed by the former off medium-pacer Pooja Vastrakar, at 98/7.

The remaining three wickets were lost in a matter of 21 runs, as Bangladesh was shot out for 119 by the 41st over, with India sailing home by a massive margin of 110 runs. Off-spinner Rana claimed a four-for, while spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the most economical of all. On Sunday, India plays its final league game against South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Brief scores: IND 229/7 (Bhatia- 50; Moni- 3/37) defeats BAN 119 in 40.3 overs (Khatun- 32; Rana- 4/30) by 110 runs.