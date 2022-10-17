Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs AUS: Improved death bowling helps India beat Australia in warm-up tie

    India is participating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. On Monday, it defeated the hosts by six runs in a warm-up game, thanks to an improved show in the death bowling. Twitter was satisfied by it.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs AUS: Improved death bowling helps India beat Australia in warm-up tie
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 1:59 PM IST

    It was an improvised show by Team India, especially from the death bowling perspective. It trounced Australia by six runs during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup warm-up game at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. In comparison, it turned out to be a tight contest, especially towards the end when India bounced back impressively in what looked like an inevitable defeat. Although the victory will surely give a huge morale boost to the Men in Blue, who have been struggling with their death bowling, the result is unlikely to matter here. Thus, the Indians cannot get too comfortable here. However, Twitter was delighted with the Indian show in the match's closing stages.

    Winning the toss, Australian skipper Aaron Finch opted to bowl, as the openers KL Rahul (57) and Rohit Sharma (15) contributed to a 78-run partnership before the former was dismissed by off-spinner Glenn Maxwell in the eighth. While the latter fell to orthodox spinner Aston Agar in the following over, a couple of runs after, a 42-run stand ensued between Virat Kohli (19) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) before the former departed to seamer Mitchell Starc in the 13th, at 122.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - HERE ARE SOME FACTS AND TRIVIA YOU SHOULD BE AWARE OF

    Eventually, some short partnerships happened thereon, as the Indian finished on a decent total of 186/7, while for the Australians, pacer Kane Richardson grasped four, whereas Starc was economical. In reply, the host batters began on a high note as well, with openers Mitchell Marsh (35) and Finch (76) putting on 41 before seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar played on the former in the sixth over of the Powerplay.

    Thereon, a 56-run stand occurred between Finch and Steven Smith (11) before Chahal cleaned up the latter in the 11th. While Finch continued his onslaught, along with Maxwell (23), 48 more were added for the third wicket. Bhuvneshwar sent back the latter in the 16th at 145.

    ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2022 - Namibia skipper Erasmus lauds team after iconic win over Asia

    It was then that India began tightening the screws with the ball while the Aussies looked for big hits and kept losing wickets regularly without any mature partnerships transpiring. Four wickets fell in the final over of the chase off seamer Mohammed Shami, as the Kangaroos were knocked out for 180 by the last ball, while for the Indians, he clasped three and was also considerably economical.
    Brief scores: IND 186/7 (Rahul- 57, Yadav- 50; Richardson- 4/30) defeated AUS 180 (Marsh- 35, Finch- 76; Shami- 3/4) by six runs.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 1:59 PM IST
