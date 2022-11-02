Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'KL Rahul needs to get on the front foot more' - Graeme Swann

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 4:52 PM IST

    KL Rahul got his mojo back as he slammed a 50 against Bangladesh during the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Graeme Swann feels he must use his front foot more.

    Image credit: Getty

    Indian wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul was out of form coming into the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, and he also failed to fire in the opening three contests for India in the Super 12 stage. However, he scripted a marvellous comeback to his form, as he played a wise knock of a 32-ball 50 against sub-continent neighbour Bangladesh in the Super 12 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. His innings included three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 156.25, while he was involved in a 67-run stand with Virat Kohli (64*), as India posted 184/6. Meanwhile, former English spinner Graeme Swann feels he should play more on his front foot.

    Image credit: Getty

    Analysing Rahul's gameplay on Star Sports, Swann registered, "I don't think there is [anything to fear]. I think he's just out of form. He looked like he was getting back in form at Perth when he smashed one out of the ground, but then, he ran one down to slip."

    Image credit: Getty

    "So, it's just a batsman who's trying to play the ball too late at the minute. He [Rahul] needs to get on the front foot more, hit the ball and watch the ball hard. You definitely can't drop him. KL Rahul is a potential superstar in the [T20] World Cup final. I'd stick with him, so make hay," added Swann.

    Image credit: Getty

    Swann also spoke on Kohli's record in Adelaide, stating, "Well, I could only imagine how it makes you feel as a batsman because I never quite had that. But I know Adelaide as a bowler. You get intimidated. It's such a good batting wicket. The square boundaries are small, smaller than many Indian grounds, and tiny, but the straight boundaries are enormous."

    Image credit: Getty

    "So, you desperately bowl straight to get the guys to hit you down the ground. But, as soon as people eye those square boundaries, and Virat is a master doing that, his cover drive, and then flicking and pulling, it's a horrible place to bowl," concluded Swann.

