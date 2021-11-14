  • Facebook
    T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand-Australia battle it out in ultimate finale as stage set for a new champion

    New Zealand and Australia clash in a trans-Tasman tie in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup final in Dubai on Sunday. With none of the sides winning the tournament to date, we are all set for a new champion.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia, NZ vs AUS: Players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Nov 14, 2021, 6:30 AM IST
    The stage is set for the ultimate finale as New Zealand and Australia face-off in a trans-Tasman tie in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. None of the sides has tasted success in the tournament to date, as one of them is walking out as the champion for the first time. On the same note, we present the match preview.

    Current form
    The two sides have played six matches in the competition this year. While both won four and lost a game in the Super 12, they were victorious in the semis. While NZ pulled it off convincingly, Australia bravely did the same. Also, both won and lost a game each in the warm-ups. Therefore, both are equally competitive heading into the final, but the momentum could somewhat favour the Kiwis.

    LIVE SCORECARD: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final - New Zealand vs Australia

    Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out
    As far as the teams are concerned, New Zealand has a well-balanced team. Although its batting could be somewhat weak due to the lack of specialist batters, its flawless and lethal bowling attack makes the department its strength. Skipper Kane Williamson, along with Martin Guptill, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee, are the ones to watch out for.

    On the other hand, it would be Australia's bowling attack which consists of great talent. However, its batting can be counted on, too, thanks to opener David Warner back to haunt the bowlers. The likes of Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood would be the ones to play a vital role in helping the Aussies win their maiden title.

    ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021 - 6 players to watch out as New Zealand and Australia clash in final

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    While Australia has no significant injury concerns, New Zealand would be without wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway. Both teams have played each other on 14 instances in the format, with Australia leading 9-4, while in the tournament, they have clashed once, with New Zealand having the upper hand.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Dubai warm would be hot, with an expected temperature of 31 degrees and 45% humidity. As for the pitch, it would be evenly poised, with both batters and bowlers having an equal advantage, while it may get slow later. However, with the dew factor sure to come in, the team bowling first would be advantageous.

    ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri opens up on his alleged spat with Sourav Ganguly in 2016, proximity to Virat Kohli and more

    Probable XI
    NZ:     Martin Guptill, Daryll Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi.
    AUS: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Mitchell, Guptill, Warner (vc)- Guptill and Warner would surely give an explosive start, along with Mitchell at number three, while Warner's effectiveness makes him the deputy captain.
    Wicketkeeper: Wade- With Conway being ruled out, Wade is a no-brainer here, primarily for his finishing abilities.
    All-rounder: Neesham- Neesham is most effective with his pace bowling but can contribute with the bat as a finisher too.
    Bowlers: Sodhi, Boult, Southee, Zampa (c), Starc, Hazlewood- Sodhi and Zampa have been lethal with their spin, while the latter's consistency makes him the skipper. The other four are must-have owing to their regular abilities to impact with their pace.

    ALSO READ: Did you know Mohammad Rizwan was in ICU for 2 days before Pakistan's semi-final clash against Australia?

    Match details
    Date and day:     November 14, 2021 (Sunday)
    Venue: Dubai International Stadium
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (Also available in HD, along with regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2021, 6:30 AM IST
