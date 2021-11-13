  • Facebook
    T20 World Cup 2021: 6 players to watch out as New Zealand and Australia clash in final

    First Published Nov 13, 2021, 2:18 PM IST
    New Zealand and Australia clash it out in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Ahed of the trans-Tasman final, we analyse the six players who can make an impact.

    It is all set to be a mouth-watering trans-Tasman clash between New Zealand and Australia in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The tie would be vital to both, as none of the sides has won the competition to date, while Australia would be playing its second-ever final. Meanwhile, ahead of this clash, we look at the six players who can make a difference in the final.

    David Warner
    The Aussie opener was in poor form coming into the tournament, following an uncertain outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. However, he has managed to turn things around, currently being the highest run-scorer for the side in the competition so far, while his explosive batting skills is sure to be a headache for the Kiwi bowlers.

     

    Daryl Mitchell
    The Kiwi opener has made a good impact on the side in this tournament. Being the highest run-scorer for New Zealand here, he certainly cannot be ruled out. Although he is generally not known for his explosive start, he sure acts as a composed opening partner for Martin Guptill, while he tends to anchor the innings generously.

    Adam Zampa
    Zampa has turned many heads with his quirky spin this season, while he has been consistent in claiming wickets, with 12 scalps in six matches so far. Although the Dubai track generally assists the pacers, it tends to get slow as the game progresses, helping the spinners. Thus, don't be surprised at all if Zampa continues with his freakish streak.

     

    Trent Boult
    As for the Kiwis, pacer Boult happens to be one of the most lethal bowlers in world cricket across formats. Having claimed 11 wickets in the tournament this season, he is sure to give the Aussie batters a hard time, while the Dubai track would perfectly suit his bowling style. With the second-best economy for the Kiwis in the competition, he could be the biggest difference-maker.

    Mitchell Starc
    The Australian seamer is highly lethal with his swinging deliveries across formats. He is currently the highest wicket-taker among pacers in the side, while with the game in Dubai and the track assisting seamers, he would be a no-brainer to perform. Expect him to claim at least a couple to three wickets.

     

    Ish Sodhi
    Speaking of the spinner from New Zealand, Sodhi came into the limelight during the India game for being highly impactful and economical. Being the highest wicket-taker for the side among spinners makes him sure to impact the Dubai track as the game progresses while having claimed nine from six matches proves his influence.

