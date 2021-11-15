T20 World Cup 2021: The Big Numbers

The excitement and thrill surrounding the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 have come to an end. Australia has been crowned champion for the first time, defeating trans-Tasman rival New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. As the competition comes to an end, it is worth looking at all the big numbers scripted.

Teams

Highest total: India - 210/2 vs Afghanistan

Biggest win (by runs): Afghanistan - 130 runs vs Scotland

Biggest win (by wickets): Oman - 10 wickets vs Papua New Guinea and Pakistan - 10 wickets vs India

Biggest win (by balls to spare): Australia - 82 balls vs Bangladesh

Batting

Most runs: Babar Azam- 303 runs

Most runs through boundaries in an innings: Guptill - 66 runs vs Scotland

Top score: Jos Buttler - 101* runs vs Sri Lanka

Best average: Jos Buttler - 89.66

Best strike rate: Pat Cummins - 400.00

Best innings strike rate: Asif Ali - 357.14 vs Afghanistan

Most 50-plus scores: Babar Azam - 4

Most sixes: Buttler - 13

Most sixes in an innings: Martin Guptill - 7 vs Scotland

Best partnership: Mohammad Rizwan & Babar Azam - 152* runs vs India

Bowling

Most wickets: Wanidu Hasaranga - 16 wickets

Best innings bowling figures: Adam Zampa - 5 wickets vs Bangladesh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 5 wickets vs Scotland

Best economy: Paul Stirling - 2.50

Best innings economy: Adil Rashid - 0.85 vs Windies

Most five-wicket hauls: Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Adam Zampa - 1 each

Wicketkeeping

Most dismissals: Matthew Wade - 9

Most innings dismissals: Matthew Cross - 4 vs PNG

Fielding

Most catches: Calum MacLeod and Steven Smith - 8 each