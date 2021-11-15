  • Facebook
    T20 World Cup 2021: The Big Numbers

    Nov 15, 2021, 5:57 PM IST

    The excitement and thrill surrounding the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 have come to an end. Australia has been crowned champion for the first time, defeating trans-Tasman rival New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. As the competition comes to an end, it is worth looking at all the big numbers scripted.

    Teams
    Highest total: India - 210/2 vs Afghanistan
    Biggest win (by runs): Afghanistan - 130 runs vs Scotland
    Biggest win (by wickets): Oman - 10 wickets vs Papua New Guinea and Pakistan - 10 wickets vs India
    Biggest win (by balls to spare): Australia - 82 balls vs Bangladesh

    FULL SCORECARD: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final - New Zealand vs Australia

    Batting
    Most runs: Babar Azam- 303 runs
    Most runs through boundaries in an innings: Guptill - 66 runs vs Scotland
    Top score: Jos Buttler - 101* runs vs Sri Lanka
    Best average: Jos Buttler - 89.66
    Best strike rate: Pat Cummins - 400.00
    Best innings strike rate: Asif Ali - 357.14 vs Afghanistan
    Most 50-plus scores: Babar Azam - 4
    Most sixes: Buttler - 13
    Most sixes in an innings: Martin Guptill - 7 vs Scotland
    Best partnership: Mohammad Rizwan & Babar Azam - 152* runs vs India

    Bowling
    Most wickets: Wanidu Hasaranga - 16 wickets
    Best innings bowling figures: Adam Zampa - 5 wickets vs Bangladesh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 5 wickets vs Scotland
    Best economy: Paul Stirling - 2.50
    Best innings economy: Adil Rashid - 0.85 vs Windies
    Most five-wicket hauls: Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Adam Zampa - 1 each

    ALSO WATCH: T20 World Cup 2021 champion Australia's weird post-title win celebration will shock you

    Wicketkeeping
    Most dismissals: Matthew Wade - 9
    Most innings dismissals: Matthew Cross - 4 vs PNG

    Fielding
    Most catches: Calum MacLeod and Steven Smith - 8 each

