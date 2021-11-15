T20 World Cup 2021: The Big Numbers
The excitement and thrill surrounding the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 have come to an end. Australia has been crowned champion for the first time, defeating trans-Tasman rival New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. As the competition comes to an end, it is worth looking at all the big numbers scripted.
Teams
Highest total: India - 210/2 vs Afghanistan
Biggest win (by runs): Afghanistan - 130 runs vs Scotland
Biggest win (by wickets): Oman - 10 wickets vs Papua New Guinea and Pakistan - 10 wickets vs India
Biggest win (by balls to spare): Australia - 82 balls vs Bangladesh
Batting
Most runs: Babar Azam- 303 runs
Most runs through boundaries in an innings: Guptill - 66 runs vs Scotland
Top score: Jos Buttler - 101* runs vs Sri Lanka
Best average: Jos Buttler - 89.66
Best strike rate: Pat Cummins - 400.00
Best innings strike rate: Asif Ali - 357.14 vs Afghanistan
Most 50-plus scores: Babar Azam - 4
Most sixes: Buttler - 13
Most sixes in an innings: Martin Guptill - 7 vs Scotland
Best partnership: Mohammad Rizwan & Babar Azam - 152* runs vs India
Bowling
Most wickets: Wanidu Hasaranga - 16 wickets
Best innings bowling figures: Adam Zampa - 5 wickets vs Bangladesh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 5 wickets vs Scotland
Best economy: Paul Stirling - 2.50
Best innings economy: Adil Rashid - 0.85 vs Windies
Most five-wicket hauls: Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Adam Zampa - 1 each
Wicketkeeping
Most dismissals: Matthew Wade - 9
Most innings dismissals: Matthew Cross - 4 vs PNG
Fielding
Most catches: Calum MacLeod and Steven Smith - 8 each