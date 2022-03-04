Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh passes away at 74; tributes pour in

    Rod Marsh has passed away at the age of 74 after suffering a heart attack in Queensland. The wicketkeeper-batter played 96 Tests and 92 ODIs. Tributes have poured in for the legend.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Adelaide, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

    In a piece of sad news for the Australian cricket fraternity, legendary former wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh has passed away. He was 74 and suffered a heart attack in Queensland and breathed his last at an Adelaide hospital. He had played 96 Tests and 92 One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

    Marsh possessed the then world record of 355 dismissals as a wicketkeeper during his retirement, including the iconic 95 dismissals off legendary pacer Dennis Lillee. He was also an aggressive southpaw who was the first Aussie to score a Test century as a wicketkeeper-batter. He was also a commentator and the chairman of selectors between 2014-16.

    Following his demise, the Aussie cricketers will don a black armband to respect him during the opening Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. In the meantime, tributes began to pour in for him from the Australian cricket community. Fellow Australian legends like Mark Waugh and Shane Watson also joined in.

    "So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Rod (Bacchus)Marsh an absolute icon of Aust cricket. Had the pleasure of working with Rod for a number of years as a selector and you wouldn’t meet a more honest, down to earth, kind hearted person. RIP🙏", wrote Mark Waugh.

    On the other hand, Watson tweeted, "Rod Marsh not on this planet anymore, I am absolutely shattered. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for Rod and his amazing skill to know how to get the best out of every young cricketer. He just cared!! My love and thoughts go the Ros and the boys. RIP mate. 😢😢"

    Current Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins stated via AAP, "Rod was a colossal figure in Australian cricket who gave close to 50 years of incredible service to Australian cricket, from his debut in the Ashes series of 1970-71, through to his time as National Selector, when many of the current group of Australian men's players came into close contact with him."

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 10:39 AM IST
